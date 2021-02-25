TIOGA — The Williamson Lady Warriors (5-11) girls basketball team picked up another win on Friday, Feb. 19 as they topped the Canton Lady Warriors (4-8) 34-31 for their fifth win of the season.
“I think that throughout the course of the season, the girls have seen how my expectations of them have changed, and fortunately their own expectations have changed as well,” Williamson Head Marrisa Allen said.
“I can see their confidence growing on a daily basis. I feel the ground work to rebuild our program started this year, the underclassmen feel it as well. They are excited for what the future holds, and I believe they are willing to put in the time during the offseason to get even stronger.”
The Lady Warriors took control early with a 10-2 first quarter where senior Latiesha Peterson was on fire, scoring eight of those points.
Canton clawed back in the second quarter and out-scored the Lady Warriors 9-7, but Williamson was still able to hold onto a 17-11 lead in the half.
The Canton girls continued to fight back in the third as Aslynn Williams hit an early three-pointer, but Williamson received a scoring bust from Peterson and freshman Taylor Rae Jones who combined for eight of the Williamson girls’ 10 points as they continued to extend their lead to 27-20.
Canton made their run in the fourth quarter to close the gap on multiple occasions, and scored a game-high 11 points in the fourth quarter, but solid free throw shooting from Williamson proved to be the deciding factor as they connected on seven of nine down the stretch to grab their fifth win of the year.
Peterson led all scorers with 16 points and also added five rebounds and four steals.
Jone scored eight points, hauled in 10 rebounds and had a game-high six steals in the effort.
Adelaide Schmitt and Kayla Burrows also scored four points each.
After only winning one game in their previous two seasons, the Williamson girls basketball program seems to be trending up, as they are currently 5-11 with one game left on the schedule.
“This year, I was pleased to see each girl make improvements in their own way.” Allen said.
With a handful of their best players on the court, the Williamson girls will be a team to watch over the next few years and freshman Jones will be in the spotlight after her impressive start to her career as she has averaged an impressive 9.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.6 steals per game so far this season.
“Taylor Rae has been working really hard this season, both in practices and outside of the regular school/practice schedule to improve her game,” Allen said. “If she continues to put in the time, I anticipate her becoming a more consistent shooter as well as improving her overall court vision. Also, with the number of rebounds she will end up getting this season, I think she could get 500 before the end of her career and possibly break Lori Horton’s record. She has the drive and determination to become the best that she can be and she also makes others around her better by pushing them to do their best.”
The Williamson girls have seen an unprecedented turnaround in the 2021 season from past years, and after all the seniors have endured, their coach was excited for them to get the opportunity to win games and compete at a high level.
“To me, this is one of the biggest thrills for me this season,” Allen said. “These two seniors have been through a lot. And the fact that they have stuck with it through the last two seasons says a lot about who they are as young women. We have had many conversations about overcoming adversity and pushing through the struggles, and it is finally paying off for them. I am grateful that they have the opportunity this year to pick up some wins.”
The Williamson girls traveled for their final game of the season on Wednesday, Feb. 24 in Liberty, but the future sure looks bright for the Williamson girls.