The Cowanesque Valley Indians track and field team hosted the Towanda Black Knights on Tuesday, Sept. 28 where the boys team picked up a 23-32 win while the girls fell by a score of 50-15.
The boys were led by a sweep of the top three spots with sophomore standout Owen Cummings finishing with a time of 17:13 to pick up the overall win on the day.
Fellow sophomore Kristian Mizdail was able to finish just behind in second place with a time of 17:26 while Nathaniel Welch took home third place with a time of 18:03 in the CV win.
Senior Glenn Barnes also made the top ten with a time of 19:31 in eighth place while freshman Nathaniel Boyer also finished strong with a ninth-place finish and time of 19:54.
Finishing in 12th place for CV was Michael Lundy (20:53), in 13th place Cody Fleming (21:26), in 15th place Caydon Stone (27:04), in 17th place Bryson Fuhrer (22:27), and in 19th place Benjamin Doran (24:25).
For the girls, the CV team only had one runner finish in the top five with junior Ali Bieser finishing with a time of 25:45 in fourth place.
The CV boys cross country team now sits at 5-0 and are the top team in the Northern Tier League Large School Division.
The girls’ team currently sits with a 1-4 record on the season and both teams will be back in action on Tuesday, Oct. 5 when they travel to Mansfield at 4:30 p.m. for a matchup against NP-Mansfield and Sayre.