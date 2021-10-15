∫CV boys finish regular season undefeated, win NTL
The Cowanesque Valley Indians cross country team was able to cap off their season on Tuesday, Oct. 12 in Northeast Bradford with the boys picking up three wins to finish their season off undefeated with a 20-35 score over NEB, a 24-31 win over Athens and a 17-46 win over Canton to push their record to 10-0 and won the Northern Tier League by knocking off Athens for their first loss.
The CV girls were able to go 2-1 on the day as well, with a win over Athens by a score of 26-29 and a win over Canton by a score of 24-31. They were unable to complete the sweep of the day and fell to NEB narrowly by a count of 24-31.
The boys has an impressive finish to the day, with their three top runners flexing their skills as they swept the top three with Owen Cummings (17:07) taking first, Kristian Mizdail (17:10) finishing just behind for second, and Nathaniel Welch (17:40) taking third for CV.
They also had two more runners crack the top 15 in the win with Glen Barnes (19:50) finishing strong in 11th and Nate Boyer taking home 14th place with a time of 20:11.
Bryson Fuhrer (21:12) took 21st place, Michael Lundy (21:13) finished right behind in 22nd, Caydon Stone (21:13) finished 25th and Cody Fleming (21:59) finished 26th to round out the top performers for the Indians.
The CV boys finish their season undefeated and head into the Northern Tier League Meet on Saturday, Oct. 16 in Northeast Bradford with a full-head of steam.
The girls were led by another outstanding run from Chelsea Hungerford, who was the only CV girls runner to take home a top-five finish.
Hungerford placed fourth and had a strong time of 23:39 and paced the Lady Indians on their two-win day.
Senior Ali Bieser was also able to carve out a top-ten finish on the day with an eighth-place finish with a time of 25:53.
McKenna Cary took home ninth place with a time of 26:04 while Teagan Jones (26:39) claimed 12th and Ryann Slusser (30:46) took home 18th place for CV.