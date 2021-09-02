The Cowanesque Valley Indians football team was able to hang tough with the Class 2 AA state-ranked South Williamsport Mountaineers (1-0) for one half of play but were unable to keep pace in the second half as they fell by a score of 41-0.
After a three-day layover due to a thunderstorm postponement that saw the first half played on Friday, Aug. 27, and the second half played on Monday, Aug. 30 at South Williamsport, the Indians fell short of the upset as they were outscored 28-0 in the second half.
The first half saw the Indian’s defense come up big against a strong opponent, holding the South Williamsport team scoreless for the entire first quarter and continued to hold strong until a turnover set the Mountaineers offense up with advantageous field position.
With just under eight minutes remaining in the first half, a mishandled snap fell into the arms of the South Williamsport defense at the Indians’ own 21-yard line and set the Mountaineers up with a chance to take the lead.
After only a few plays, South Williamsport running back Clayton Swarthout would scamper into the endzone and give the game its first score and give the Mountaineers a 7-0 lead.
With time dwindling on the clock, Swarthout was able to punch one more in before the game reached halftime, where the weather that swept the Northern Tier League in week one of the football season reared its ugly head.
With thunder, lightning and heavy rain arriving in Williamsport, the game would be postponed for one of the longest halftimes breaks that either team has, or ever will, experience.
Three days later, on Monday, Aug. 30, the game would pick up in the second half at 6 p.m. in South Williamsport, but with time to regroup the Mountaineers came out with a vengeance and took control of what at that point could have been anyone’s game.
The Indians would receive the ball first, but another turnover would set up the Mountaineers in prime field position, with CV quarterback Jake Schmitt throwing an interception that South Williamsport would return deep into Indian territory.
Just a few moments later, the Williamsport team would score their third rushing touchdown of the day, and their second off an Indians turnover, to push their lead to 20-0.
South Williamsport would then drive nearly the length of the field on their way to another touchdown, this time a pass from Landon Lorson, to add to their advantage as time expired with the lead at 27-0.
South Williamsport would dominate the final 12 minutes of play, scoring two more touchdowns, and end any hope of an improbable upset in a 41-0 win in a game that took three days to complete.
The Indians were plagued by unfinished drives in the loss, but the passing game saw promise against a talented team that many picked to have a dominant 2021-2022 season.
Junior quarterback Jake Schmitt completed several impressive passes and racked up 123 yards and throwing one interception.
His favorite target of the day was returning Tioga Publishing Football Player of the Year Tanyon Brown, who picked up right where he left off last season as he corralled a team-high 86 yards on five catches in the contest.
Senior wideout Tucker St. Peter had one catch for 37 yards in the loss as well.
After the loss, the Indians’ schedule had some shakeups as their gam against the Sayre Redskins (1-0) was cancelled.
They have found a replacement opponent, and will be taking on a non-league opponent in Riverside who are coming off a win over Susqhehanna by a score of 21-20..
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. in Westfield.