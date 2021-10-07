The Cowanesque Valley Indians football team (4-2) was able to hold off a late Black Knight rally on Friday, Oct. 1 in Towanda as they escaped with a 26-19 win and moved to 4-2 on the 2021-2022 season.
The CV team was once again led by the freshman Timmy Freeman, who continues to be not only one of the best area running backs but one of the best backs in the entire Northern Tier League as he racked up 157 yards on 25 carries with four touchdowns on the night. Freeman now has 628 yards and nine total touchdowns on the season and is averaging 104 yards-per-game on 6.1 yards-per-carry on the year and helped the CV team pick up yet another win.
The Indians would fight off a slow start, and after neither team found much going in the first quarter it was Freeman who broke the stalemate early.
After a long drive for the Indians that went 84 yards was capped off by a bruising run by Freeman from two yards out that gave CV a 7-0 lead.
Freeman would then continue to dominate the contest, scoring two more touchdowns in the second quarter to push the advantage to 20-0.
Towanda would get on the board late in the frame with Grady Flynn finding Justin Schoonover on a pivotal fourth down play and shaved the lead down to 20-7 heading into the halftime break.
With the Towanda team on the ropes, they would start to mount a comeback during their homecoming game and came out swinging in the third quarter.
Towanda would get scores from Flynn late in the third on a two-yard run to cut the lead 20-13 and within striking distance, but Freeman had one more touchdown in him for the Indians as a response.
Freeman would rumble in from one yard out and gave the Indians a bit of breathing room, but the scare from the Black Knights wasn’t over yet with the score at 26-13.
Towanda would get another score with less than four minutes left in the game with Rhyen West finding the end zone from five yards out for his third touchdown and closed the gap to 26-19, and after CV gave the ball back with less than a second left, Towanda had one more chance to try and tie things up.
A prayer of a pass wasn’t answered for Towanda, as the Indians would grab the interception and escape with a win and pushed their record to 4-2, an impressive mark for the CV team.
The passing game for the Indians wasn’t as crisp as the week before, but they were still able to rack up 145 yards through the air as quarterback Jake Schmitt went 14-14 on the day while also throwing an interception.
He also racked up 43 yards on the ground on eight carries in the victory.
The top two targets for the Indians once again showed out in Towanda as Tucker St. Peter had another big day with five catches for 60 yards and Tanyon Brown also had five catches for 37 yards.
Elliot Good added two catches for 26 yards while Carter Acklet and Freeman each added one catch on the night.
Senior Mikey Sipps continued his impressive season from the linebacker spot and was all over the field with 12 tackles.
Ean Bump added seven tackles while Kade Sottolano was a disruptive force in the middle adding seven tackles with five coming for a loss.
Freeman, Ackley, and Schmitt all added five tackles as well in the win.
Towanda was led by Flynn who had two total touchdowns on the day while throwing for 168 yards and completing 15-19 passes and running for 43 yards as well.
West had a solid day running the football as well as he racked up a team-high 123 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown.
CV now continues their quest for the playoffs as they host their next two contests of the season with their next bout coming against the Wyalusing Rams (1-5) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8.