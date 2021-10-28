A late touchdown from the Montgomery Red Raiders football team (4-5) stunned the Cowanesque Valley Indians (5-3) late as they were unable to escape on the road on Friday, Oct. 22 with a win as they fell in a thriller by a score of 21-20 to snap their two-game win streak and hand them their third loss of the 2021 season.
The Indians would find themselves playing catchup for much of the game, and an early giveaway from quarterback Jake Schmitt would lead to the first Red Raider scoring-drive.
The Montgomery team would storm down the field on an 85-yard drive with just over three minutes remaining in the first quarter to bring the score to 7-0.
But the Indians would continue to battle and on their next drive were able to push themselves down the field through a balanced attack.
The drive featured a good mix of Schmitt passes and runs until their freshman running back Timmy Freeman was able to find paydirt and knot things up at 7-7 after a long drive that spanned just over two minutes to answer immediately.
Neither team would have much gone through the next few drives, as the teams traded turnovers and punts throughout a majority of the third quarter.
Montgomery would fumble once during the stretch and the Indians turning the ball over on downs for the Indians after both teams mounted long drives left them empty-handed and still vying for the lead.
With just under two minutes left, the Red Raiders quarterback Logan Almeida would quickly find one of his favorite targets in Colton Hans on a long pass to give them the lead heading into the half in a game where both offenses struggled to finish drives.
In the second half, it was the Indians’ defense that took over, pitching a second-half shutout until the deciding score at the end of the game.
The defense would get the ball back on the opening drive from Montgomery and then drive their way down the field with ease as Tucker St. Peter continued to torch the Red Raider secondary on the night with two big catches and then Schmitt called his own number from the goal line to tie things up at 14 apiece with only a few minutes left in the third quarter.
The Indians would take their first lead of the night late in the fourth quarter, with Schmitt finding sophomore Carter Ackley for his first career touchdown on a play-action pass from the one-yard line on fourth and goal to break the tie.
The extra-point was no good, but it looked as though the Indians might escape Montgomery with a victory with just over five minutes left on the clock between them and their sixth win of the year.
But the Montgomery offense found new life, and after being denied for the entire second half would finish off the one drive that mattered most.
The Red Raiders would methodically chip their way down the field on a 10-play drive that milked the clock down to 16 seconds before quarterback Almeida found Devon Deem from seven yards out for a touchdown.
The deciding extra-point found its way through the uprights and lifted Montgomery to their fourth win while stunning the Indians by a score of 21-20 in a classic contest.
The Indians’ offense was once again balanced in the loss, racking up 179 yards through the air and 146 on the ground, but struggled to finish off drives during the contest.
Schmitt had a strong day through the air, connecting on 17-27 passes for 179 yards a touchdown and an interception and spread the ball out on the night hitting six different receivers for passes.
St. Peter led the way with eight catches for 114 yards and has been on a tear over his past four games where he has caught 22 balls for an incredible 353 yards the quarterback turned receiver seems to have found his rhythm with quarterback Schmitt down the final stretch of the season.
Also with two catches was Ackley who had nine yards and the lone receiving touchdown, Elliot Good who had two catches for 27 yards and Tanyon Brown corralled three catches for 26 yards.
Both Freeman and Fletcher Good recorded one catch as well.
On the ground, Timmy ‘The Freight Train’ Freeman lived up to his reputation despite not picking up the win.
Freeman racked up 109 yards on just 18 carries while scoring a touchdown to lead the Indians running game.
Freeman now has 874 yards on the year with 12 rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown and now sits only 126 yards away from 1,000 yards on the year as only a freshman.
Schmitt also was able to add 37 yards on the ground while scoring his second touchdown on a run during the contest.
CV will now look to finish off their season on Friday, Oct. 29 as they host the 3-6 Otto-Eldred Terrors at 7 p.m.
The Indians will look to possibly improve their seeding in the PIAA District 4 Class AAA standings where they sit as the fifth-seed and are currently on a crash course with Loyalsock in a first-round playoff matchup.