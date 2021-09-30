The Cowanesque Valley Indians (3-2) continue their impressive 2021-2022 season with CMVT being completely unable to handle the Indians’ speed on Saturday, Sept. 25 as CV was able to win big by a score of 50-12 for their third victory of the season.
The Indians were prolific in both their running and passing attack, racking up 250 yards through the air and 200 yards on the ground in the win.
In the first quarter, the Indians passing attack would strike first as Jacob Schmitt found one of his favorite targets in Tucker St. Peter in the first quarter for a 65-yard bomb that gave CV their first of many touchdowns on the day.
On the next drive for the Indians, Schmitt would give up the ball on an interception, but the leader of the CV secondary Tanyon Brown would step in front of a pass to give the Indians the ball back in an advantageous position.
Just a few plays later, Schmitt would scamper into the endzone on a keeper from seven yards out, after connecting on the two-point conversion from Schmitt to St. Peter, the Indian’s advantage grew to 15-0.
CV would once again score in the first half, with freshman phenom Timmy Freeman rumbling in from inside the five-yard line to push the score to 22-0 early on in the second frame.
CMVT would mount a long drive in the second quarter that went 68 yards and over nine minutes, capped off with their first touchdown of the day as Toby Zajac was able to punch it in.
With only 33 seconds left in the half, it seemed like the Indians would just take their 22-6 lead into the break, but they had other plans as Schmitt scored his third total touchdown of the half as he hit Elliot Good for a 63-yard score that took only 14 seconds.
They would head into the halftime-break leading 29-6 and in complete control of the game.
Things would continue to break in the direction of the Indians in the second half, and St Peter would take the opening kick to the house from 68-yards out for a touchdown and pushing the score to 35-6, and then on their very next possession Schmitt would score his fourth touchdown of the day, this time on a pass to Brown from 37-yards out and running back Freeman would also record his second touchdown of the day with a two-yard score that would give CV a 50-6 lead.
CMVT would get one more score from freshman Braxton Brown in the waning moments, but CV would leave with an extremely dominant 50-12 victory and moved to 3-2 on the season.
Offensively, everyone showed up for the Indians in the win with Schmitt going 9-16 passing with 239 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while also taking two carries for 15 yards and a fourth total touchdown.
Freeman the CV freight train continued to make a name for himself as he rumbled for 145 yards on just 15 carries and two touchdowns in the game.
Freeman is now averaging 94 rushing yards per game and has five total touchdowns and nearly 500 yards this season on less than 80 carries and has been pivotal in the success that CV has enjoyed this season.
The receiving corps for the Indians had a heyday in the win, with St. Peter having his best game of the season as he caught four balls for 98 yards and a touchdown to go along with a kickoff return touchdown for the senior.
Elliot Good added three catches for 90 yards and a touchdown while Brown caught one ball for 33 yards and a touchdown with each of them grabbing an interception in the win.
Freeman also added a catch for 18 yards and freshman Fletcher Good also had one catch for 11 yards.
Defensively, the CV team played well only allowing two touchdowns with Mikey Sipps once again being a monster from the linebacker position as he racked up a team-high 11 tackles.
Ean Bump also had a team-high with 11 tackles and standout Kade Sottolano also had 10 tackles with one coming behind the line of scrimmage for a loss.
The Indians are now rolling into the second half of the season with three wins (matching their combined total for the past two seasons) and will travel to Towanda (0-5) with a chance to capture their fourth win of the year on Friday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.