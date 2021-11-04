The Cowanesque Valley Indians football team (6-3) continued their unprecedented rampage through the 2021 season as they capped off their historic regular season with a 20-0 victory over the Otto-Eldred Terrors (3-7) at home on Friday, Oct. 29.
“The game plan was to use our running game to control the clock and look for opportunities to get a dry ball in the game so we could throw a few times,” CV Head Coach Mike Schmitt said of their gameplan coming in. “Defensively, we wanted to be aggressive and force quick throws and force the ball sideways and not downhill. I felt like we did a good job of playing in the adverse conditions.”
The six wins for the Indians marks the most for the program in nearly 50 years, and the Indians continue to shock the District 4 world as they breached the 0.500 mark as a team for the first time in 22 years.
The win propels the Indians to the fifth seed in the District 4 Class AAA standings and sets up a first-round playoff matchup against the fourth-seeded Loyalsock Lancers (6-4) on the road on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.
“Well I have been here before and we have been preparing them all season for this opportunity and they have done a great job of listening and doing the things we have asked of them,” Coach Schmitt said. “However, that all goes out the window come Friday night when they step on the field this time of year for the first time, and as the first CV team in a long time.”
During the game, CV was able to impose their will on the Otto-Eldred squad, something they have done to many opponents this season, as their offense would account for 310 total yards of offense while the defense was able to pitch a shutout in the 20-0 victory.
It would take some time for the CV team to get their offense going, with the first few possessions stalling out in the opening portion of the game.
The Indians would find some traction before the quarter came to a close, and with just over five minutes left on the board, CV would mount a drive that would be capped off by quarterback Jake Schmitt from the five-yard line to give the Indians their first points of the game and a 6-0 advantage just past the midway point of the first quarter.
The Indians would get a gift from the Otto-Eldred squad in the second quarter, with a fumble giving the CV team an advantageous field position, which is something they would capitalize on in their ensuing possession.
Schmitt would score his second touchdown of the evening, this time through the air, to senior Tucker St. Peter who would in turn torched the defense for a 61-yard touchdown and pushes the lead to 12-0 with only a few minutes left in the half.
St. Peter has been on an incredible tear during the second half of the season, and after switching from quarterback to wide receiver has come into his own as a devastating playmaker in the passing game and over his past five games has racked up elite pass-catching numbers with 26 catches for 457 yards and three touchdowns over that span.
“Well we lost Tanyon (Brown) to a collarbone injury and he has had to step up his productivity and he welcomes that,” Coach Schmitt said. “However, Elliott Good and his brother Fletcher are good receivers so they can’t focus on Tucker. They are all growing in football IQ each week.”
The Indians would make it to halftime with a 12-0 lead, but with the conditions still being less than ideal were far from in the clear during the contest.
Both teams would trade turnovers in the third quarter, with neither team able to turn any of them into points during that span.
The Indians grabbed two interceptions with senior defensive leader Mikey Sipps and Fletcher Good both taking passes the other way during the quarter.
The Indians would finally put things away in the final quarter of play, when none other than St. Peter was able to haul in two key passes including his second touchdown of the day, this time from seven yards out from Schmitt, to push the score to 18-0.
Carter Ackley would haul in the two-point conversion from Schmitt as well to push the score to its final count of 20-0 and give the Indians their sixth win of the year.
The running game was once again devastating for the Indians, and in the wet and muddy conditions, there was no running back more suited for running north and south in a mud pit than Timmy ‘Freight Train’ Freeman who ended his day with 131 yards on 20 carries.
Freeman has now racked up 1,005 rushing yards (tied for third-most in the Northern Tier League), 12 touchdowns (fourth-most in the NTL) on a workhorse-like 168 carries (second-most in the NTL) as just a freshman while also catching 11 passes for 91 yards and an addition touchdown and has been one of the best offensive players in the entire league during the season and should receive merit for Offensive Player of the Year for his Herculean effort this season.
“Because of his (Freeman) tough inside running game, it forces defenses to play more tight discipline technique, which helps slow down pass rushes and helps buy time to make good throws,” Coach Schmitt said. “It forces linebackers to play tight to the line of scrimmage and allows us to throw quick and force defenses to cover horizontally and vertically.”
Schmitt also was able to gain 38 yards on the ground on seven carries with a touchdown while also throwing for 137 yards on seven completions and two touchdowns while also throwing an interception.
Schmitt has been a revelation for the Indians as the signal-caller for CV and has been a true dual-threat for the Indians’ offense.
He ended his regular season with the most completions in the NTL with 116, the most yards with 1,485, and the third-most touchdowns with 11 on the year as just a junior.
He also added 238 yards on the ground with four rushing touchdowns and as the season has progressed, has shown an immense amount of confidence and control over the sometimes demanding offense that the Indians run on a nightly basis.
Other contributors in the win on offense were Elliot Good who had two grabs for 30 yards, Ackley who caught a two-point conversion as well as one pass for three yards while also taking a carry for two yards, and Sipps who added one carry for two yards on the day.
Defensively, Sipps and Ean Bump were unstoppable for the Indians front seven, as they both racked up a team-high 11 tackles in the win while combining for an incredible six tackles for loss.
Senior standout defensive lineman Kade Sottolano was also a headache in the middle for the Otto-Eldred team, as he recorded both of his tackles for loss.
Ackley added an impressive nine tackles while Schmitt and Freeman added six and five tackles respectively.
The Indians will now look to make program history with a win over Loyalsock on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. as a seventh victory of the year would be the most ever recorded by a CV team in their long history.
“They are very well-coached and it is an interesting matchup. They run the ball well with a talented RB and their scheme is complicated and varies from formation to formation. So we will prepare as best we can and try to play smart football.,” Coach Schmitt said. “Defensively they are aggressive and play a lot of man to man which we have seen all year so I feel everything they will show us on both sides of the ball we have seen.”