Spend the day on the greens to help grant life-changing wishes at the Schiftty’s Bar & Grill Third Annual Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 7, at River Valley Country Club.
Proceeds will benefit local children facing critical illness throughout the Tioga County region.
There will be a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Immediately following the scramble, there will be door prizes, awards and recognition at Schiffty’s Bar & Grill.
There are still team signups and sponsorship opportunities available.
For more event details, call 814-367-2600 or 602-663-3976.
For more information about Make-A-Wish, contact Maggie O’Brien, regional manager, at 570-341-9474 or mobrien@greaterpawv.wish.org.