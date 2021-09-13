TIOGA -- The Williamson Lady Warriors (1-0) overcame a rocky start to their season-opening contest against CMVT (0-1) but were able to get their offense clicking in the second half as they won by a score of 6-0.
Williamson had their opportunities early, but being a bit too passive and possibly the butterflies of their first contest caused them to not be aggressive in certain situations.
But, the Williamson girls would find their stride as Jade Colwell would knock in the first Lady Warriors’ goal of the year at the 22:07 mark in the first half to give them a 1-0 advantage.
Neither team would score again in the half, and the break provided Williamson some time to clear their heads, and it showed.
The Lady Warriors would rack up five goals in the second half and put the game out of reach.
Williamson got a second-half hat trick from freshman Tori Stratton and she will be a player to watch on a roster that has the coaching staff extremely excited for the 2021-2022 season.
Also with second-half goals was another freshman in Ella Churchill, giving Williamson five goals from the freshman class.
Churchill also was the only player to record an assist in the contest.
The other goal was scored by standout Ruby Sherman.
Also with solid games were senior Chelsea Hungerford who recorded four shots on goal and Kyra Daley who used a front-flip throw-in to help lead to the first goal of the game and the speed of the two players helped the Williamson team dominate the matchup.
First-time starting goalie Ashley Woodring also had a perfect start to her career as she recorded four saves on the only four shots on goal and looked solid in her debut.
Williamson outshot the CMVT team 14-1 in the win and will look to continue their improvement with a mix of young and older talent on the roster.
Williamson’s next contest will be a much bigger test, as they hosted the Towanda Lady Black Knights on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. with a chance to move to 2-0.