WILLIAMSPORT – The Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians took on the second-seeded District 4 Class A Montgomery Lady Red Raiders here on Tuesday, May 31 in the District Finals in a defensive battle, but were unable to capture their first title in nearly 20 years as they fell to a late rally by a score of 5-1.
The game was a grind throughout the opening innings of the game, with CV unable to get much going in the batters’ box while on the other end the Montgomery pitching staff stifling the normally potent attack of the Lady Indians where they struggled to come by hits until later in the contest.
Through three innings of play, the Lady Indians would rely on their defensive prowess to keep things close, with Montgomery being denied on multiple occasions by stellar fielding.
They would consistently leave the Lady Red Raiders with runners on base, and in the bottom of the first inning after going down in order in the top of the frame would showcase a bend but not break style of play.
The Red Raiders would get two runners on base, but shortstop Ruby Sherman would make an incredible stop on a line drive and make the throw to first to end the inning with the score still knotted at 0-0.
After once again going down in order in the second frame, Montgomery would lead the inning off with a nice rip into the outfield but was left empty-handed after Ashley Woodridge would make a diving catch to steal a base-hit from their opponent.
Maddie Millard would end the inning with an impressive catch as well and the Lady Indians would find themselves still in a solid position with the game scoreless.
The offense continued to struggle throughout the top of the third, and despite Keyanna Thomas reaching base after being hit by a pitch to represent the first base-runner of the day for CV, Montgomery would record three-straight outs to leave one stranded and keep the game tied at 0.
After two and a half innings of scoreless softball, Montgomery would finally draw first blood in the bottom of the frame.
They would score on an RBI double with one out and score the first run of the game and make the score 1-0.
With only one out on the board and a runner on base, CV would record two straight outs on the back on solid fielding from the second baseman by Millard that kept themselves in contention heading into the fourth down just 1-0.
CV would go down in order in the top of the frame and Montgomery would start to get things going, loading the bases with two outs, but Maddison Hoopes would make another highlight catch in the outfield to leave three-stranded and keep the score at just 1-0.
CV would continue to struggle in the batters’ box and go down in order again, and Montgomery would finally take advantage of their opportunities at the bottom of the frame.
After leaving three stranded in the previous inning, the Lady Red Raiders would take advantage of a pitching change from Megan Hyde to Makenzie Surine and start to string together some hits.
After a failed throw to first on a bunt, Montgomery would have two runners on base with no outs, they would send a shot to shortstop Sherman that bounced off her hand hard and that would score the second run of the contest and push the Montgomery lead to 2-0.
With two runners on base and only one out on the board, catcher Logan Hamilton would make a heads-up play to catch a runner stealing at second and Thomas would lay the tag on the runner which would be followed by another impressive grab from Hoopes in the outfield to end the inning with minimal damage and head into the sixth down just 2-0.
With the District Championship on the line, CV would begin to rally late.
In the top of the sixth, after being held in check for most of the game, the Lady Indians would start to get things going on offense and keep things close.
After a ground out by Hoopes, Tabbitha Piper would get a blooper to fall in the infield that gave CV their first base runner of the inning.
A bunt would advance Piper to second base before Millard would crack a shot through the infield and score a Piper for their first run of the game and cut the deficit in half to 2-1.
With two outs and one runner on base, Sherman would record a hit and put runners on the corner for CV with two outs on the board.
But Montgomery would make a catch on the run in foul territory and would end the inning with two runners stranded headed into the bottom of the sixth still up 2-1.
Montgomery would seal the deal in the bottom of the sixth, and after struggling to score, the baserunners would put together a solid run.
Woodridge would record the first out of the inning on another stellar catch in the outfield, but the next batter would send a shot over the centerfield fence for a home run that sparked a big run for the Lady Red Raiders.
They would hang three total runs in the inning to push their advantage to 5-1, and CV would have just one final chance to try and close the gap and claim the D4 Class A Title.
But the pitching for Montgomery would settle in, and retire three straight to close the game out in the top of the seventh and end the CV girls’ chance of a D4 Title.
In the loss, CV deployed three pitchers with Hyde getting the start and pitching four solid innings and allowing just one run in the process.
Surine would pitch one inning and Sherman would also pitch one inning where they allowed four runs.
CV struggled to get anything going in the contest and recorded just two hits late in the game with Piper recording a single that broke up a no-hitter and Millard recording an RBI single in the game.
With the loss, CV would claim silver in the District 4 Class A Playoffs and will move on to the State Tournament with an opponent yet to be determined at a neutral site.
They will play either Old Forge or Lackawanna Trail after the conclusion of the District 2 Class A Championship game on Monday, June 6.