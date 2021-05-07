The Cowanesque Valley Indians softball team (9-3) was unable to topple the undefeated Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers (10-0) as they fell in a defensive battle by a score of 4-1.
The Lady Indians scored first with Katie Adams who scored the first, and only, run for the CV girls on a Madison Hoopes shot that was fumbled by NEB. From that point on, the game was dominated by the Lady Panthers.
They scored four unanswered runs to end the game and held the potent CV offense to just one run in the contest.
CV only accumulated three total hits on the day with only Adams, Ruby Sherman and Logan Hamilton connecting with the ball.
Megan Hyde pitched a strong game, allowing just four runs, but the offense couldn’t match her production as the CV girls fell for the third time this season.
The Lady Indians will have an opportunity to bounce back on Friday, May 7 at 4:30 p.m. as they host the Williamson Lady Warriors who only have one win on the year to try and pick up their 10th win of the year on their senior night.