WESTFIELD — It only took the Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians (9-2) four innings to pile on 15 runs as they trounced the Port Allegany softball team 15-0 on Saturday, May 1 for their ninth victory of the season.
The game was never in question as CV got out to an early lead and never looked back scored six runs in the first inning, three runs in the second inning, five runs in the third, and one run in the fourth inning to finish off the Port Allegany girls early in the contest.
In the win, everyone got in on the batting frenzy, with 11 players recording hits in the win.
Makenzie Surine went 2-2 with one RBI, Maddison Hoopes went 3-4 with two doubles, an RBI triple and three runs scored, Abby Ackley went 3-3 with three RBIs and a triple, Tabbitha Piper added two RBIs on 2-2 hitting and Megan Hyde also had two RBIs on a 2-3 day pitching.
On the mound, Ruby Sherman and Surine pitched nearly flawlessly as they combined for a no-hitter and only allowed four base runners in an impressive day pitching for the underclassmen tandem.
The CV girls now have a daunting schedule ahead of them as they face two of the top Northern Tier League teams this upcoming week, with a big matchup against Northeast Bradford (9-0) on Thursday, May 6 with a chance to close the gap between first and second place as well as assert themselves in the District 4 Class A standings as well as a game against Wellsboro (9-3) on Saturday, May 8.