GAINES — The Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians softball team (5-1) continued their red hot offensive start to the 2021 season as they scored early and often enroute to a 21-0 victory over the Galeton Lady Tigers on Wednesday, April 14 and a 20-0 win on Tuesday, April 20 over Sayre.
In the bottom of the first against Galeton, the entire CV lineup got a chance to bat as they plated eight runs to start their game.
“I think a lot of it is just confidence,” CV Softball Head Coach Mike Vargeson said. “The girls just feel confident with no strikes up to two strikes, and they do a good job of that.”
The defense mirrored the offense perfectly as Makayla Vargeson was unhittable, going two innings with one strikeout and only allowing one base runner in the process.
In relief, Mackenzie Surine was able to handle one inning where she allowed just one baserunner on a walk and recorded one strikeout as the Lady Indians pitching staff put together a three-inning no-hitter.
In the final two innings on offense, CV scored another 13 runs and put the game to an early end in the third inning.
“I’m super proud of these girls,” Vargeson said. “One through nine plus every girl that goes in, there’s not one girl where we don’t feel confident that they’re not going to be able to do their job.”
The Lady Indians poured in 11 hits on the night while eight batters were able to reach base on walks.
Leading the charge was Maddison Hoopes, who went 2-4 on the day with a single and double, while also scoring three times and batting in three RBIs.
Hoopes has quietly been one of the biggest bats in the Lady Indians lineup this season and credits her early success to the culture and team around her.
“They just took us under their wings,” Hoopes said. “They made us part of the family, they’re always open with us and just mess around with us.”
Another unsung hero on the Lady Indians offense has been Megan Hyde, who in this contest had one of her best batting nights going 2-3 with one home run, one single and two RBIs in the effort.
“I think a lot comes from coming down to CV instead of NoPo,” Hyde said. “It’s been a lot of fun because they’re just like a big family and they took us under their wing.”
Also with a big night were Maddison Millard who went 3-4 with three RBIs, Makayla Vargeson who went 2-3 with three RBIs and Ruby Sherman who went 2-3 on the day.
Also recording a hit in the win was Keyana Thomas who went 1-1 with three runs scored and reaching base on three walks.
Galeton struggled to put the ball in play against a tough pitching staff for CV and was unable to record any hits on the night.
On the mound for Galeton, Mikayla Schott got the start and went two innings allowing 14 runs and dealing two strikeouts.
In the third inning, Bailee Holleran entered the game in relief and recorded a strikeout while giving up seven runs.
“It’s been a lot more relaxing because we don’t rely on just one person,” Hoopes said on their offense so far this season. “Every time someone gets up to bat, something good is going to happen.”
In their next contest of the season, CV traveled to Sayre and continued their torrent offensive pace as they took down Sayre 20-0 in a game that was never in question throughout.
In the win, Surine and Sherman picked up the win on the mound pitching only four innings while not allowing a single run.
The lineup continued to score at will and were led by Adams who had a team-high three hits on the day while also scoring three times.
Vargeson, Hoopes, Sherman and Hyde all recorded two hits as CV recorded 19 hits in the win.
The Indians now face NP-liberty on Thursday, April 22 with a chance to keep their hot streak alive.