MANSFIELD -- The Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians softball team (8-1) took down the North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties (3-6) in five innings by a score of 12-2 on Friday, April 23. They were led by a second-inning grand slam by sophomore Makenzie Surine that helped put the game out of reach for Liberty.
"I think that it just shows that anyone in our lineup can get hits," Surine said. "And it shows that we are all strong at the plate."
During their next contest in Towanda on Saturday, April 24 they dropped their first contest since April 5 as they fell to the Lady Black Knights 9-4 in their lowest scoring output of the year and snapping their five-game winning streak.
CV was able to score four runs in the first inning on the back of some untimely errors by the Liberty defense that helped the Lady Indians gain an early advantage.
It’s really exciting,” Assistant CV Coach Kip Adams said. “To know that we can always put pressure on teams that we’re going to put the ball in play, and the girls work hard every night. They take a lot of swings, sometimes more than they probably want to, but it sure does pay off on the game day.”
Freshman pitcher Ruby Sherman was able to keep a strong batting team in Liberty at bay and has continued to pitch effectively in the opening parts of the 2021 season.
“We are super impressed with how Ruby has thrown the ball, with moving the ball around and also mixing speeds,” Adams said. “So while she’s doing a much better job with that it's making her hard stuff even better. She has a great report with both catchers who can work with her and brings out the best in her so it’s nice to see.”
Sherman allowed just two earned runs, three hits and striking out two batters in the effort and was aided by a very impressive outing by the defense behind her.
“Autumn Outman had some great catches,” Sherman said. “We just have to play aggressively no matter who we are playing.”
Outman made some great plays in the outfield including an in-stride fully extended grab in centerfield that looked like it may drop and give Liberty new life.
“We had like five errors in the infield but our outfield was outstanding,” Adams said. "I was super impressed with how our players covered ground… We can do all we want in practice with fly balls and grounders but game time stuff is always a little different. I think one thing that helps them is that they are always on the move and they’re always in the game.”
Surine ended her day with four RBIs. Adding hits for the CV girls was Vargeson who, after being walked intentionally early in the game, was able to use her lone opportunity at the plate to belt out a base hit. Hoopes had an RBI single, Ackley added an RBI single and Thomas added a hit as well.
Liberty was led by Megan Spohn who recorded three hits on the day while Kiersten Mitstifer added two hits including a triple at the plate. Alexia Kshir added one hit and Hayley Ride added on as well as Liberty struggled to get runs across the plate in the effort.
In their next contest, CV lost their first game in almost 20 days as their win-streak was snapped at five as Towanda was able to pull off a 9-4 victory.
The offense for the Indians stalled for the first time this season, only putting up two hits and scoring four runs (both representing their worst outings this season).
Katie Adams and Ackley were the only plays to record hits with Ackley hitting a triple in the loss.
Megan Hyde was on the mound for CV and was unable to hold Towanda in check as she allowed nine runs on five hits.
CV now gets the chance to bounce back against their biggest challenge of the season as they travel to Wyalusing on Monday, April 26 to face off against the undefeated Wyalusing Rams at 4:30 p.m.
“I talked to some of these girls and they said the game they are looking forward to is Wyalusing,” Adams said. “We are going to need to take care of the errors, we’re normally much crisper than we were tonight so we’re pretty sure we’re going to talk to the girls about that.”