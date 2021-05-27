CANTON -- The Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians softball team (12-9) were unable to top a familiar foe in the Canton Warriors (13-8) on Tuesday, May 25 as they fell by a score of 10-2 in the first-round of the District 4 Class A Playoffs.
In their previous two matchups in the 2021 season, the CV girls were able to come out victorious against Canton, winning by scores of 8-6 and 7-4 but it was a much different contest in their third meeting in the opening round of the playoffs.
The CV girls would struggle on the offensive side of the ball in the first few innings, and went down in order in the first inning with Canton pitcher Jill Shay putting the pressure on the Lady Indians early with a strong day on the mound.
She finished the contest allowing just five hits while picking up three punch-outs.
Canton would continued to put the pressure on the Lady Indians, and in the bottom of the first
inning added four runs that had CV playing catch up for the remainder of the night.
Canton had three straight hits in the bottom of the frame and ended with a base-clearing double that set the tone for their 4-0 lead heading into the second.
CV was once again retired in order, but the Lady Indians were able to get out of the bottom of the second with no damage done and started to pick things up at the plate in the subsequent inning.
The Lady Indians would get a double from Makenzie Surine and the very next batter Ruby Sherman would also get a single to put two runners on base for CV.
But the Canton defense would tighten up and an attempt to beat the throw at home by Surine was turned into an out by the Canton first basemen to end the inning.
The CV defense would stifle Canton again and would finally be able to get on the board in the top of the fourth.
Maddison Hoopes would reach first on a fielding error by Canton and four batters later Keyanna Thomas would pick up the RBI on another error by Canton to narrow the lead to 4-1.
CV would once agian leave two batters stranded on base in the inning, which proved to be their nudoing throughout the contest.
Canton would score two more runs in the bottom of the fourth with Molly Ward and Keri Wesneski scoring runs, but CV was able to weather the storm and get out of the jam.
CV would score one more run on the night with Makayla Vargeson scoring on a Megan Hyde RBI in the bottom of the sixth, but it would be the last time the Indians would strike for the 2021 season.
Canton would use a four-run burst in the bottom of the sixth highlighted by a three-run home run by Wesneski that pushed the score to its final count of 10-2 and ended the CV softball season.
In the loss, Hyde was on the mound for the Lady Indians where she allowed 10 runs, 11 hits and sruck out three batters.
On offense, the Lady Indians were led by Surine who went 2-2 with two doubles.
Vargeson ended 1-3 with a run scored and a double, Sherman finished 1-2 with one RBI and Thomas also had a hit and an RBI.
The Lady Indians season comes to a close in the District 4 Class A Playoff but return all but two seniors in 2022 with Vargeson and Abby Ackley the only players set to graduate.