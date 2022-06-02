Gazette’s Female Athletes of the Week
CV Lady Indian Softball
The Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians softball put together a spectacular 2022 season, going 17-5 overall and claiming a second-place finish in the District 4 Class A Tournament as they were able to top NEB in the D4 Semis before falling to Montgomery in the finals.
The CV girls used a mix of strong pitching and impressive hitting this year to rack up 17 total wins and were one of the best teams in the entire district this past season.
CV finished in second place in the Northern Tier League Small School Division this past year and avenged two, early-season one-run losses to Northeast to pull off an impressive upset to reach the finals.
Though they lost in the D4 Finals, they will now get the chance to compete in the State Tournament and for their impressive playoff run and season, they are this week’s Gazette Female Athletes of the week.