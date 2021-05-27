Female Athlete of the Week
CV Softball
Makenzie Surine
CV softball sophomore first basemen Makenzie Surine did all she possibly could to help her team in the District 4 Class A Playoffs and was the leader hitting the ball throughout the day.
Surine finished her day 2-2 with two of the hardest-hit shots for the Indians on the day.
Both of her hits went for doubles and Surine has proven throughout the season to be able to swing the bat effectively and efficiently in only her first season of playing at the varsity level.
She also made some nice plays from first base and made several stretches on the bag that took away base runners when the CV softball team needed all the help they could get to hold off the Canton offense.
For her batting and defensive effort in the CV Lady Indians first-round playoff game and for her successful sophomore season, Surine is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.