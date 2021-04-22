Female Athlete of the Week
Galeton Softball
Mikayla Schott
Junior Galeton Lady Tigers softball player Mikayla Schott had herself an impressive outing in the Lady Tigers’ first win of the 2021 season where she not only pitched a complete game and picked up her first win of the year, but also was crucial in the batter’s box.
On the mound, Schott pitched seven innings while striking out seven batters against Port Allegany.
She allowed just seven runs while facing 29 batters.
Batting, she easily had her best day of the year going a perfect 4-4 with three singles, three runs scored and a big solo home run that helped lift her team to victory.
For her big performance in the Lady Tigers’ first win, Schott is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.