The Galeton Lady Tigers volleyball team (2-1) have impressed in the early parts of the 2021-2022 season as they picked up a huge non-league win over Loyalsock by a set-score of 3-0 and also a sweep over Cameron County while falling to Oswayo Valley by a score of 3-2 in their first three matches of the season.
They opened their year up against a staunch opponent in Oswayo Valley on Wednesday, Sept 8, but were unable to get the win as it went down the wire in five sets.
Galeton opened up the contest strong, with a decisive 25-15 victory in the first set, but the OV team would rally back to win the next two by scores of 25-18 and 25-15.
In a win-or-lose situation, Galeton came up big with a fourth-set 25-19 victory, but the OV team was able to weather the storm as they finished things off with a 15-10 win in the final set.
Oswayo Valley was led by a strong outing by Avaree Keller who led the game with 19 kills while All-State performer Jadyn Brabham was able to record 13 kills, two aces, and 13 digs in the contest.
Also with a big night for OV was Trinity Lundy who finished the game with an eye-popping 35 assists. Sophomore Brooke George was also able to add 5 blocks in the contest.
Galeton was led by a balanced performance with three playing hitting the 10-kill mark with junior Olivia Rohrbaugh leading the pack with 13 kills and 10 digs and Joanna Dickerson and Alli Macensky each adding 10 kills.
Macensky also showed off a much-improved serve as she had a five ace day with Dickerson also had four in the loss.
Dickerson was also able to add an incredible seven blocks while Macensky also added four blocks.
Sauley also had a standout night with 19 assists and 15 digs, both team-highs.
In their next contest, Galeton traveled to Williamsport to take on the Loyalsock Lady Lancers on Saturday, Sept. 11 and came up with a 3-0 sweep in dominating fashion as they won three sets by scores of 25-8, 25-7, and 25-4.
The emphatic victory was led by a plethora of players, with Macensky recording 10 kills and nine aces, Rohrbaugh with five kills, two digs, and one ace, Dickerson with six kills, four assists, one block, three digs, and four aces and Mikayla Schott with two kills and one dig.
Freshman Eve Cole had herself a night serving the ball, and had 11 aces and put the ball all over the court.
Bailee Holleran also added a dig in Galeton’s first win of the season.
In their final action of the week on Monday, Sept 13, Galeton hosted Cameron County and picked up another sweep with scores of 25-16, 25-12 and 15-15 for another impressive win.
Macensky had another nice stat line as she racked up 11 kills with five blocks, three digs and two aces.
Rohrbaugh added nine kills and 11 digs, Dickerson had eight kills, nine assists, five digs and two aces with Sauley added 11 assists and seven digs, Schott added four assists and seven digs, Cole added seven digs and two aces while Holleran chipped in two kills.
The win moves the Lady Tigers to 2-1, and the team will look to continue their six-straight set wins as they travel to Austin on Thursday, Sept. 16 to take on the Lady Panthers.