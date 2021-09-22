The Galeton Lady Tigers volleyball team (3-1) continue to impress in the opening stance of their season as they have now rattled off five straight wins with their latest victims being the Austin Lady Panthers, the Otto-Eldred Terrors and Smethport who were all swept this past week.
No set came closer than five points against Austin, with Galeton winning the first set by a score of 25-20 and then finding their groove soon after as they pummeled the Lady Panthers by scores of 25-14 in the second set and 25-10 in the third.
Galeton found themselves clicking, especially serving on the night, as they recorded 13 aces on the night in only three sets.
Alli Macensky was once again the leading attacker as she racked up nine kills with an impressive four blocks to go along with six digs and one ace.
Macensky leads her team with 70 kills on the season with a 57.7% kill-percentage on the year.
She also has put a lot of time into her serving game, as she is the top serving on her team in terms of aces with 15 as well as second best on her team in ace percentage with 26.2%. She also has been able to rack up an incredible 17 blocks on the season.
The Galeton team was led defensively by Olivia Rohrbaugh who has a team-high 10 digs in the contest with four aces and two kills.
She ranks in the top five in virtually every statistical category on her team and has proven to be one of the most versatile area players so far this season.
Johanna Dickerson added an extremely balanced night on the court with four kills, four digs. four aces and a team-high 12 assists.
Laren Sauley added four kills, four digs, two aces, and eight assists while Mikayla Schott added eight digs, Eve Cole added three aces, Baillie Holleran added two kills and Chloe Fuller had one dig on the night.
The red-hot Galeton Lady Tigers then took on the Otto-Eldred Terrors at home on Monday, Sept. 20 in another 3-0 sweep.
The sweep was much closer than their contest earlier in the week, as they took the first two by scores of 25-19 and the final set by a count of 25-23.
Galeton was led by Macesnky who racked up 11 kills during the victory to go along with one ace, one block, six digs and one assist.
Dickerson also had a nice night with eight kills, one ace, seven digs and 16 assists while Rohrbaugh turned in her normal balanced stat line of seven kills, three aces, one block and a team-high 14 digs.
Also with a team-high was Sauley with three aces, while also adding 12 assists on the night.
In their final contest of the week, the Lady Tigers completed the clean-sweep of their schedule as they traveled to Smethport on Tuesday, Sept. 21 and were able to scrape out a win over the Lady Hubbers in three straight sets.
Galeton won sets by score of 25-24, 28-26 and 25-11 to come up with their fifth straight victory.
Rohrbaugh led the team with 13 kills and 10 digs while Dickerson added 12 assists and nine digs and Macensky added six kills, two blocks, seven digs and seven aces.
Galeton now is 5-1 and red-hot winning five-straight contests while not dropping a single set since their regular season-opener.
They will try and keep their win streak intact at home on Thursday, Sept. 23 as they host the Coudersport Lady Falcons at 6 p.m.