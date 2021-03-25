One of many ways to improve the outdoor aesthetic of your home while also providing a rewarding experience during the spring season is to start creating a home garden.
Different types of gardens can serve many purposes and can offer up ways to improve the look of a persons’ home with a wide variety of different types of planting available.
From beautiful flower beds to small herb gardens and vegetable gardens, getting outdoors and starting a different type of garden can be a beautiful and rewarding spring project.
One vendor located in Potter County, Kudirck’s Garden Center, offers a large selection of products to start a garden and helps serve the area from their locations in Coudersport and Emporium.
“We offer all kinds of different things for the garden,” owner Kim Kudrick said. “We have your bedding flowers, perennials and we have your vegetable plants as well as all sorts of hanging baskets. We have different color mulches, rock and all different kinds of soil. Anything you would want for your outdoor gardening needs.“
Some of the more popular springtime sellers at Kudrick’s range from hanging baskets for Mother’s Day to vegetables and herbs for gardens that have become more and more popular throughout the years.
“The staples for your vegetable gardens are your tomatoes, squashes and we carry a lot of specialty things as well,” Kudrick said. “We have your really hot pepper, like ghost peppers…. Also, we get in the heirloom tomatoes. Those are popular and anybody who’s a seasoned gardener would know that the heirlooms are sought after.”
One of the main benefits of having your very own vegetable or herb garden is knowing exactly what is going into your food.
From pesticides to unknown soils being used by wholesale producers, knowing exactly where your food comes from offers peace-of-mind while also creating a sense of pride in growing and consuming the food you created.
“People that are doing their gardens are doing it because they want to know what fertilizers are going into it. Organic gardening is very popular now,” Kudrick said. “More and more people are canning now as well.”
Though vegetable and herb gardens offer more benefits than just creating sustenance, there are more benefits to gardening than just that.
Planting flower beds can improve the appearance of a persons’ home and can improve what some call “curb appeal.”
“It for sure adds to the curb appeal,” Kudrich said. “Doing all the gardening and then the satisfaction of how beautiful it looks. You know what you’ve gotten out of your garden, or it can help to put the food on your table. But there’s the satisfaction that you’ve done it yourself and you created it.”
Another local vendor who offers all different sorts of products to get started on a spring garden is Mead’s Greenhouse in Mansfield., serving the Tioga County area for the past five years.
Owners Taylor and Lacy Peppers, along with their four children, have been operating as a family business and have found extreme joy in serving their community and loves working with the public and other local businesses.
“We have vegetable plants, we have annuals, perennials, ornamental trees, and shrubs and we also have fruit trees and fruit-bearing bushes such as raspberries, blueberries, and all of that,” Lacy Peppers said.
For beginner gardeners, that list can look a bit intimidating, but Peppers points to one key component for those who want to be successful when starting their spring garden.
“I think the biggest thing is the soil,” she had. “You want to make sure your soil is good and you want to have the appropriate soil. Mushroom soil is a great addition to add to your soil.”
Many people enjoy having the power to control what goes into their food grown in a personal garden, but can also draw pride from seeing their final product every day in their front yard.
“I just think it is so rewarding to see what you can grow in your yard,” Peppers said. “And to just know what soil it is grown in. You know there are no pesticides and you know what you’re eating.”