The members of the Southern Tioga Area Bowhunters competed in their final shoot of the season on July 24.

The PA S3DA Keystone Challenge event was hosted by the West Penn Archery Club and over 62 archers competed, ranging in age from eight to 18. The event featured indoor and outdoor targets as well as 3-D targets.

All five members from STAB placed and brought home a prize. Placing second for the Eagle Pins (male division) was Ben Knowlden.

In the Young Adult Pins male division, members from STAB took the top three spots. Derek Litzleman placed first, with Cooper Broughton placing second and Daniel Sherant taking third.

In the Young Adult Open female division, STAB member Bridgette Wolf took home first place.

With 62 shooters from varying areas and clubs, the Keystone Challenge was a true display of competition and sportsmanship.

All this made it an even more satisfying end to STAB’s 2022 season, but that doesn’t mean the sport is over.

The 2022 year was a year of exponential growth and talent for STAB. With the addition of North Penn-Mansfield to the ranks, STAB members saw more competition and more comraderie.

With the club numbers increasing, there also came an increase in shoots and tournaments.

STAB has seen one of their best