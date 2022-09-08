The Step Outdoors Tryathlon and 5K run/walk are coming up on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Registration will end Wednesday, Sept. 14 at noon for those who want to participate in the Step Outdoors Tryathlon or do the 5K Trail Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Hills Creek State Park, 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro.

Registration is online only. There is no registration by mail and no in-person event-day registration. To register online, visit www.stepoutdoors.org.

There are no competitive categories in the Tryathlon and 5K. Every finisher will receive a medallion. Individuals of all ages can take part. A great introductory event for the novice, the Tryathlon is also for the seasoned triathlete because of its unique course.

Check-in will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 17 at the tent between the park’s bathhouse and concession stand. On race day at check-in, any surplus event T-shirts will be available to those who did not register by Aug. 31.

The pre-race talk for all entrants, especially those participating for the first time, will be at 9:45 a.m.

The pre-race talk will cover important information like trail safety and guidelines for not just the 5K but the entire Tryathlon.

All runners and walkers, whether they are participating in the 5K only or all three legs of the Tryathlon will start at 10 a.m. at the same location and follow the same course on park roads and trails around the perimeter of Hills Creek Lake.

The second leg of the Tryathlon is paddling a canoe or kayak around a 1.75-mile course on Hills Creek Lake. The event will end with bikers traveling 8 miles on a course of dirt and hardtop roads in and around the park.

Individuals who register online for the 5K Trail Run/Walk only will pay a $25 entry fee; to do the three legs of the Tryathlon solo, a $30 entry fee; and to do the Tryathlon as a member of a two- or three-person team, a $60 entry fee. There is also a processing fee.

For more information about the Tryathlon or 5K or about renting bikes, kayaks or canoes, visit www.stepoutdoors.org or contact Tim Morey by calling 570-724-8561 or emailing tmorey@pa.gov.