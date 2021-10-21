The Wellsboro Bassmaster team of Colegan Stiner and Michael Haraschak were named to the Pennsylvania BASS Nation Youth 2022 Hookset Classic All-Star Teams and will have the opportunity to compete from July 9-10, 2022 at the Presque Isle Bay in a competition against the Ohio team as well as the 2022 PA Bass State Tournament during the spring.
The team will be competing against some of the best youth anglers in the state in the PA BASS State Tournament.
With increased interest, they have now opened things up to a third division, the Wellsboro team will be competing in the Central Division this upcoming spring.
The PA Bass Nation High School and Junior Fishing organization prioritize giving back to others, supporting conservation as well as promoting bass fishing in the state of Pennsylvania.
For more information, there will be an informative meeting on Nov. 11 at the Penns Wells Hotel located in Wellsboro at noon.
Both Stiner and Haraschak will be in attendance to speak as well as the owner of the Tackle Shack in Wellsboro, Don Kelly and Ernie Watkins from the PA Bass Nation Youth Director.