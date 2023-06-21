Wellsboro Bassmasters Colegan Stiner and Connor Kapp fished Saturday, June 17, at Stephen Foster Lake in Mt. Pisgah State Park east of Troy.
The open bass tournament was hosted by Seth Anderson, a professional angler.
The duo held their own against some of the best Troy fishermen and finished in a three-way tie for second place.
They could turn in 3 -12 inch fish during the competition and had three keepers in the livewell in the first half hour of the tournament.
Next up for the student-fishermen is the PA BASS Nation East tournament in Beltville, on July 16.
Then July 20-29, they will be in Anderson City, S.C., for the PA BASS Nation National Tournament.
They became eligible for this by winning the state tournament last fall.