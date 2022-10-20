Local high school Bassmasters duo Colegan Stiner and Connor Kapp have qualified for the PA Bass Nationstate championship tournament at Raystown Lake Oct. 29 and 30.
Colegan Stiner, son of Jan and Dinate Stiner is a Wellsboro native while fishing teammate Connor Kapp, son of Ben and Janelle Kapp, hails from Benton.
The two have fished in PA Bass Nation competitively since early May.
Of the three PA Bass Nation divisions, the duo competed in the recently-formed Central Division.
While the pair also placed in the Eastern Division Top 10, the two have decided to give up that standing so another team might be eligible for the state tournament.