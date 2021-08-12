The Susquehannock Trail Performance Rally (STPR) scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 17 in Wellsboro has been downgraded from a two-day National event that is part of the American Rally Association (ARA) to a just one-day Regional event due to not being able to obtain the proper permits leading into the race.
STPR was completely canceled in 2020, but the impacts of COVID-19 continues to affect the ARA as the increased amount of restrictions played a key part in the scaling down of the 2021 event.
Instead of being a two-day event on Friday and Saturday, Sept 17 and 18, the event will be just on Saturday, Sept. 18.