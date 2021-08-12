Jeremy Keck

Jeremy Keck takes the jump on the final stage on Saturday during the STPR event in 2019.

 photo by Nick Coyle

The Susquehannock Trail Performance Rally (STPR) scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 17 in Wellsboro has been downgraded from a two-day National event that is part of the American Rally Association (ARA) to a just one-day Regional event due to not being able to obtain the proper permits leading into the race.

STPR was completely canceled in 2020, but the impacts of COVID-19 continues to affect the ARA as the increased amount of restrictions played a key part in the scaling down of the 2021 event.

Instead of being a two-day event on Friday and Saturday, Sept 17 and 18, the event will be just on Saturday, Sept. 18.

