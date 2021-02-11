What a great few days of basketball in the area. From upsets, heated matchups all the way to impressive win-streaks, there was a bit of everything going on this past week.
With a few games and storylines really catching my eyes as I reveiw the week that was, I thought I’d give my thoughts on a few of the happenings around the league.
The first thing that jumps out to me is the progress the girls in Tioga are making for the Williamson Lady Warriors.
They started the season with a win, but then dropped nine-straight.
Now they have won three of their past four games and the team looks to be coming into their own as possibly the youngest starting five in the Northern Tier League.
With only one starting senior in Lateisha Peterson, the young core has started to figure out what it takes to pick up wins, and they are hitting stride at the right time.
The Lady Warriors have gotten contributions from a number of younger players but none more notable than Taylor Rae Jones, who in the next few years, should strike fear into the hearts of opposing teams.
She is going to be good, really good, and has shown already this year that there might just be something brewing in Tioga.
She has averaged 10 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals-per-game as a frehsmen and is a player to certaintly watch for the next four years.
Now the next notable game wmay be my favorite of the year so far the North Penn-Mansfield Tigers upset over Troy.
From week-one up until this very moment, Mansfield is a completely different team.
They came out and had more energy than even Troy, which is hard to do, and played a great brand of team basketball.
They got out to an early lead, and even as Troy clawed back the Tigers didn’t get rattled and made the right plays to escape with a win against what was thought to be the best team in the league.
They got contributions from everyone on the floor but the players who stuck out the most in my mind are Karson Dominick, Curtis Craig, Alex Stein and Brody Burleigh.
They say to be a great team you have embrace your roll as a player and buy in, and it seems Mansfield has found that.
Dominick has been incredible for a freshman, scoring 10+ in every game this season including his fifth 20-point game of the year against Troy.
Craig has come on after a slow start to the season and scored 10+ in three-straight including a masterpeice against Troy with 20 points.
Stein is the unequivocal leader of the team and reminds me a lot of what Logan Tokarz was for the Tigers last season, a smart player who makes the right plays and does a bit of everything needed on the floor.
Burleigh, who didn’t see much time last season, has become a confident scorer in the paint and has proven to be a dependable player in the post as he has put up strong offensive numbers, averaging nearly 14 points-per-game and is his team’s leading rebounder, with just under nine boards-per-game.
After an 0-4 start, Mansfield looks to be a team on the rise after finding their identity and continuity.
Now, the last notable event from this last week was the showdown between NP-Liberty and Wellsboro that was decided by just two points.
Wellsboro put together an incredible game plan, something that teams this season have failed to do against Liberty, and Darryn Callahan cemented himself as one of the true defensive stoppers in the league.
Even when Callahan hit the bench, point guard Conner Adams and Drew Manning both played meaningful minutes on Noah Spencer and helped keep him contained just two nights after he dropped 34 points on a good Athens team.
Also the play of the entire team seems to improve on a nightly basis, which is a testament to what Steve Adams is accomplishing as a coach.
Liam Manning has been incredible this season, and against the biggest center in the league found ways to score for his team.
He was tenacious on the glass with 14 boards and scored 17 points as well, with a lot of them coming on second-chance buckets.
This Wellsboro team is no joke, and defensively has the abillity to slow any team down on any night.
Holding Noah Spencer to just 16 points is really impressive, and holding Liberty to 45 is almost impossible.
With a matchup against Troy on Monday, I think Wellsboro will shut Ty Barrett down and comes out with a close win.
If they do, I think there is no question that Wellsboro is the best team in the leauge, because you have to beat the best to be the best.
Nick Coyle is a sports reporter/enthusiast for the Wellsboro/Mansfield Gazette and Free Press-Courier. Email him at ncoyle@tiogapublishing.com