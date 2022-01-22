The North Penn-Mansfield Tigers (9-2) traveled on Friday, Jan. 21 to take on the Northeast Bradford Panthers (3-10) and left with a commanding victory as they picked up their ninth win of the 2021-2022 season by a score of 56-37.

In the win, Mansfield was led by another balanced scoring outing that saw three players reach double-figures and six players score points in the victory.

Mansfield was steady throughout the night, scoring over 10 points in every quarter, and feasted at the free-throw line where they went a total of 12-18 on the night.

In the first quarter, five players scored points for the Tigers and were led by Karson Dominick who added five points with a three-pointer while Eli Shaw and Brody Burleigh also notched four points.

They would continue to score at a steady rate in the second, with five players once again contributing points in the frame.

Alex Davis and Burleigh would combine for 10 of their teams’ 14 points in the frame as they continued to dominate their matchup against the Panthers.

In the second half, Burleigh would put on a show as he scored 10 of his team-high 19 points to close things out for his team.

Also with double-digit scoring was Shaw, who scored 12 points and connected on a three-pointer as well.

Dominick added 10 points in the win, while Davis was able to finish with eight points as well.

Cooper Shaw chipped in three points while point guard Sammy Lawrence would net four points in the win as well.

The now nine-win Tigers will look to string together wins as they face a tough task in their next game as they host the Wyalusing Rams (9-5) who sit at the top of the Northern Tier League Small School standings.

The game is set for Tuesday, Jan. 25 in Mansfield at 7 p.m.