The North Penn-Mansfield Tigers (9-2) traveled on Friday, Jan. 21 to take on the Northeast Bradford Panthers (3-10) and left with a commanding victory as they picked up their ninth win of the 2021-2022 season by a score of 56-37.

In the win, Mansfield was led by another balanced scoring outing that saw three players reach double-figures and six players score points in the victory.

Mansfield was steady throughout the night, scoring over 10 points in every quarter, and feasted at the free-throw line where they went a total of 12-18 on the night.

In the first quarter, five players scored points for the Tigers and were led by Karson Dominick who added five points with a three-pointer while Eli Shaw and Brody Burleigh also notched four points.

They would hold a 14-10 lead after one-quarter of play.

They would continue to score at a steady rate in the second, with five players once again contributing points in the frame.

Alex Davis and Burleigh would combine for 10 of their teams’ 14 points in the frame as they continued to dominate their matchup against the Panthers on both ends as they held the Panthers to just 11 points as they headed into the break with a 28-21 lead.

In the second half, Burleigh would put on a show as he scored 10 of his team-high 19 points to close things out for his team.

The defense would stiffen up in the second half as well, and after allowing 21 first-half points would clamp down in the second and hold NEB to just four points and allow just two made field goals in the quarter.

In the fourth, NEB would get things going on the offensive end of the floor as they tried to dent in the 44-25 lead as they netted 14 points, their best output in any quarter of the game.

But it wasn't enough to mount a comeback, as Mansfield would get two three-pointers to fall in the frame from Cooper and Eli Shaw as they closed things out with a 56-37 victory.

Burleigh led the scoring with 19 points, but also with double-digit scoring was Eli Shaw, who scored 12 points and connected on a three-pointer as well.

Dominick added 10 points in the win, while Davis was able to finish with eight points for the Tigers.

Cooper Shaw chipped in three points while point guard Sammy Lawrence would net four points in the win.

NEB was led by Sam Abell who netted a team-high 17 points on four three-pointers while Dan Seeley added nine points and Joe Stanton chipped in five.

The now nine-win Tigers will look to string together wins as they face a tough task in their next game as they host the Wyalusing Rams (9-5) who sit at the top of the Northern Tier League Small School standings.

The game is set for Tuesday, Jan. 25 in Mansfield at 7 p.m.