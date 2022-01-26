The North Penn-Mansfield Tigers (9-3) split games over this past week as they traveled on Friday, Jan. 21 to take on the Northeast Bradford Panthers (3-11) and left with a commanding victory as they picked up their ninth win of the 2021-2022 season by a score of 56-37 and fell on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to Wyalusing Rams (12-4) on their home floor by a score of 45-31.

In the win, Mansfield was guided by another balanced scoring outing that saw three players reach double-figures and six players score points in the victory.

Mansfield was steady throughout the night, scoring over 10 points in every quarter, and feasted at the free-throw line where they went a total of 12-18 on the night.

In the first quarter, five players scored points for the Tigers and were led by Karson Dominick who added five points with a three-pointer while Eli Shaw and Brody Burleigh also notched four points.

They would hold a 14-10 lead after one-quarter of play.

They would continue to score at a steady rate in the second, with five players once again contributing points in the frame.

Alex Davis and Burleigh would combine for 10 of their teams’ 14 points in the frame as they continued to dominate their matchup against the Panthers on both ends as they held the Panthers to just 11 points as they headed into the break with a 28-21 lead.

In the second half, Burleigh would put on a show as he scored 10 of his team-high 19 points to close things out for his team.

The defense would stiffen up in the second half as well, and after allowing 21 first-half points would clamp down in the second and hold NEB to just four points and allow just two made field goals in the quarter.

In the fourth, NEB would get things going on the offensive end of the floor as they tried to dent in the 44-25 lead as they netted 14 points, their best output in any quarter of the game.

But it wasn't enough to mount a comeback, as Mansfield would get two three-pointers to fall in the frame from Cooper and Eli Shaw as they closed things out with a 56-37 victory.

Burleigh led the scoring with 19 points and also corralled eight boards while dishing out three assists and nabbing two steals.

He was also able to score his points efficiently, shooting 58% on 7-12 shots in another strong performance for the big man.

Burleigh now has averages of 15.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game and is currently shooting 60% from the field during the Tigers 2021-2022 season and has topped double-digit scoring in every game except one this season.

Also with double-digit scoring was Eli Shaw, who scored 12 points and connected on a three-pointer as well.

Shaw also racked up a team-high 10 rebounds in a big double-double, with one assist, two steals and two blocks and the senior has been one of the most impactful players on the court for the Tigers so far this season as he has contributed in nearly every facet of the game on a nightly basis.

Dominick added 10 points in the win to go along with his six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in an extremely balanced effort across the board, while Davis was able to finish with eight points for the Tigers.

Cooper Shaw chipped in three points while point guard Sammy Lawrence would net four points, four rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 2-2 on the night in the win.

Junior Andrew Green also was able to contribute in multiple facets of the game in the win as well, and despite not scoring was able to add four rebounds as well.

NEB was led by Sam Abell who netted a team-high 17 points on four three-pointers while Dan Seeley added nine points and Joe Stanton chipped in five.

In their next action of the week, Mansfield hosted Wyalusing in a matchup between two of the top NTL teams so far this season, but the defensive prowess of the Rams proved to be too much as they stifled the Tigers in a 46-31 victory on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The Rams would hold the Tigers to 10 points or less in every quarter of the game and used a big 17-10 advantage in the first frame to put Mansfield on the ropes.

They would continue to use their pressure defense to bother the Tigers, and in the second quarter would hold them to just six points as they went into the half with a 26-16 lead.

In the second half, the Rams defense would continue to dictate the matchup as they held Mansfield to just 10 points as they used a 13-point fourth quarter to close things out and top the Tigers 45-31.

In the loss, Mansfield had just one double-digit scorer in Alex Davis who netted 10 points.

Both Burleigh and Dominick would add six points, Lawrence would score five points while Green and Eli Shaw would chip in two points in a tough offensive night for the Mansfield team.

Wyalusing had three players reach double-figures with Grayden Cobb scoring a game-high 17 points, Blake Morningstar pouring in 13 points and Isaiah Way scoring 10 points as well.

Mansfield now has another tough test on the schedule as they travel to take on their sister school and rival NP-Liberty Mounties (9-6) on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.