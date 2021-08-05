The Tioga County Fair is scheduled to start on Monday, Aug. 9, and after a scaled-down event during the 2020 summer, the fair will be seeing a complete return in the summer of 2021.
The homemade beer and wine competition, which wasn’t held last year, will be in full swing this year and is currently seeking amateurs brewers and vintners to enter their product with a chance to take home a ribbon for their product and show off their homebrewing skills.
“We’ve been doing this competition for about eight years now,” Wine and Beer Department Chair Kevin Thomas said of the competition. “It’s a competition of homemade beer and wine, it’s open to anybody from Pennsylvania that’s an amateur beer or winemaker.”
The competition is much like the others during the week of the Tioga County Fair, with a panel of judges using a checklist to rank the beers and eventually crown a winner for the various categories.
With the fair starting on Aug. 9, the cutoff date to submit an entry is two days before on Saturday, Aug. 7, and requires just one glass bottle between seven and 32 ounces to be submitted to the department for judging.
The contest usually sees around five to 25 entries per year, but Thomas hopes to gain more attention and entries this year with the abundance of local brewers in the county.
“It’s an opportunity for people locally to get involved with the fair that maybe hadn’t before,” Thomas said. “It’s an amateur competition, so you can’t be doing it commercially. Some people make their beer and wine in their houses, I know hundreds of people in Tioga County that do that. It’s a pretty big hobby for people around here.”
With brewing and winemaking being a significant hobby in the area, Thomas hopes that spreading the word of the competition will help breed new interest and push the entries up this year with some new faces.
“I’d say over the last few years, it was really, really cool,” Thomas said. “We’ve had a continuously growing number of people that make all their beer on their property. They grow their hops, barley, and other ingredients for their beer… And the same with the wine. We have people who grow their grapes. There are people growing everything on their property for these beers and wines.”
The categories for the beer judging include best light, amber, IPA and dark beer with four ribbons awarded in each category.
The categories for the winemaking competition include red table wines, white table wines and fruit and other wines.
They also feature a diverse group of judges, with even the Wellsboro House Brewmaster, Rob Kathcart, joining the panel to help judge the beers in different categories.
“There’s a whole system for judging,” Thomas said. “Everything is ranked one to five.” Everything from aroma to clarity, to trueness, to style to the body of it. There are about 10 different things that the judges are looking at.”
With the Tioga County Fair just around the corner, any local brewer or vintner is welcome to submit their entry to the beer and wine department and event organizers hope to raise more awareness in the area so their event can grow even more in the future.
“A lot of people think the fair is all about cookies and apple pies,” Thomas said. “We are just trying to get the word out, there are hundreds of people that make beer and wine in the area.”
For those interested, the entry fee is between $1-$3 depending on the amount and types of entries. Only a single bottle of wine or beer per category should be submitted on or before Saturday, Aug. 7.
Rules of the competition are that it is only open to non-commercial class beers, only open to Pennsylvania residents, the brew must be shown in glass bottles from sizes ranging from seven ounces-32 ounces, beer entries must be homemade, an exhibitor may enter up to three homebrews but can only make one entry per class and there will be a Best of Show Award given along with awards.
The winner of the ribbons in each division receives a small payout of up to $4. The award for Best in Show (top overall entry) also comes with a $101 prize that is given by the Wellsboro House.
To submit an entry or get more information, call the KC 101.5 office at 570-662-9000 and ask for Kevin Thomas. He can schedule a time for either drop-off or pick up of an entry or answer any other questions about getting involved.