The Tioga County Homeless Initiative held their fourth annual Homeless Initiative 5K and seven-mile bike race on Saturday, July 9 at the Darling Run Access Point on the Pine Creek Rail Trail.

The event saw people run, walk and bike the rail trail down their designated paths to their turnaround points while returning to the start line from there.

According to the Director of the Tioga County Homeless Shelter, Abby Thorborg, the race saw its biggest turnout since the inception of the race in 2019.

The event helps raise money and awareness for the Tioga County Homeless Shelter and participants were encouraged to also donate essential items to the shelter that included hygiene and food products.

In the race, Troy’s Aaron Butters would come away with the top overall spot as he finished the course with a time of 17:57.

Taking the top overall female spot during the event was Nancy Tubbs from Elkland, who finished with a time of 28:55.

The full results are listed below along with the top finishers in each separate division.

Full Results:

1. Aaron Butters , 17:57

2. Ben Polczynski, 22:01

3. Dan Moon, 23:49

4. Eric Grant, 24:19

5. Jason DeLozier, 27:32

6. Nancy Tubbs, 28:53

7. Jake Clemens, 29:37

8. Sandra Folzer, 31:15

9. Grace Clemens, 31:46

10. JJ DeLozier, 33:24

11. Colton Thomson, 34:09

12. Kent Thomson, 34:10

13. Robert Kern, 34:24

14. Ann Crowley. 47:50

15. Ron Butler. 49:51

16. Emmie DeLozier, 55:25

17. Danielle Haug, 56:30

18. Tammy Stage. 58:27

19. Nikkida Costley, 1:00:17

20. Felicia Hayward , 1:00:33

21. Lincoln Thomson, 1:04:45

22. Sharon Quimby, 1:04:48

23. Brianna Thomson, 1:04:50

Division Winners:

Overall Male

Aaron Butters 17:57

Overall Female

Nancy Tubbs 28:53

12 Under Males

1. JJ DeLozier

12 Under Females

1. Emmie DeLozier

13-17 Females

1. Nikkida Costley

24-29 Males

1. Jake Clemens

24-29 Females

1. Grace Clemens

30-39 Males

1. Ben Polczynski

30-39 Females

1. Felicia Hayward

40-49 Males

1. Jason DeLozier

50-59 Females

1. Ann Crowley

60-69 Females

1. Tammy Stage

70+ Males

1. Robert Kern

70+ Females

1. Sandra Folzer