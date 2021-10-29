In the fall time, many outdoorsmen take to the woods for hunting season but the lakes, rivers and streams in Tioga County offer many fishing opportunities into the season, yielding some of the best results for anglers during the year.
No one knows the fishing in the county better than local-angler and owner of The Tackle Shack in Wellsboro Don Kelly, and he pointed to the plethora of different fishing opportunities in the area in the coming months that can be some of the most productive days on the water.
“We have a lot of things going on right now, but the big one is Hamilton Lake just being restocked,” Kelly said. “They’re catching a lot of trout up there and they’ve been having a lot of fun.”
Hamilton Lake in Wellsboro is one of two lakes that are stocked in the fall and winter seasons in Tioga County, with Hamilton being replenished on Thursday, Oct. 7, and Beechwood Lake, between Wellsboro and Westfield, being restocked in December for ice fishing.
But despite only these two lakes being restocked with trout, there are still many other places that have plenty of holdover trout, while bass fishing and walleye fishing are also excellent during the fall season.
“Tioga and Cowanesque Rivers and the spillways both fish well this time of year,” Kelly said. “Right in through the winter, they’re one of the few places that stay open for most of the winter. Down there you’ll see walleye and smallmouth and even some perch and crappies throughout the next couple of months.”
Another opportunity that presents itself is the chance to land the big one, and Kelly said some biggest fish tend to be more likely to bite during the fall season with many anglers pulling their best bass of the year in the months leading up to winter.
“The big ones just seem to feed up before the winter starts,” Kelly said. “You see the shad migrations change a little bit and they start feeding pretty heavy. That’s especially true on Hammond and Cowanesque Lakes assuming we don’t get a ton of rain and it dries up.”
Another place with good opportunities for fall fishing is Pine Creek, and despite not being a site that is stocked in the fall months, has plenty of holdovers and produces solid days of fishing regularly.
So far this year, the fishing in the area has been good according to Kelly, which is just added fuel for those who love to fish to get out on the water and test their luck.
“Overall the fishing has been pretty good,” Kelly said. “We had our last three-day Bass Tournament of the year wrapped up on Sunday and fishing on Hammond and Tioga was good. We weighed a lot of fish, nothing huge but the numbers were good, This year has been a bit different because you see the temperatures are just overall higher than they should be.”
With water temps still high, in the mid-to-low 60-degree area, they should cool down to the upper 50-degree area in the coming weeks and push the fishing into the more traditional fall patterns.
So far this season, trout have been biting a bit of everything, but according to Kelly the flies, woolly buggers and basic dry flies have done well for him on the water.
He also pointed to Powerbait (chartreuse and corn), spinners and black rooster tails as some of the hot baits so far this season for trout for locals.
For other fishing, bass fishermen have seen success on top-water baits such as buzz baits and whopper ploppers in shallow areas so far this season.
The rain and murky waters have made fishing in shallow areas in clearer water the go-to so far in the year.
With fall fishing in full swing, it is also important for outdoorsmen to think about the winter season and ice fishing as well. With shipping issues continuing to be a problem for multiple industries, anglers should attempt to gear up earlier rather than later to properly prepare themselves.
“This year in particular there is going to be a real supply challenge,” Kelly said. “Just like other industries, there’s going to be delays and backlogs on stuff. So you want to start looking for any big purchases earlier this year. I know we are running two months behind with a lot of our needs right now.”
So with all of the excellent opportunities in the Tioga County area, make sure to get out on the water and take full advantage of the lakes, rivers and streams in the area.