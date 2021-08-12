Tioga Publishing is proud to present their 2021 First, Second Team and Honorable Mention All-Stars for the 2021 baseball season.
Next week, we will release the First, Second Team and Honorable Mention All-Stars for the 2021 softball season, followed by boys tennis and boys/girls track and field.
First Team All-Stars
POY — Tucker St. Peter
IF — Cameron Brought — Wellsboro
Sophomore Cameron Brought opened up his career with one of the most productive seasons swinging the bat in the entire Northern Tier League. Brought batted an impressive 0.478 while also leading his team in extra-base hits with 13 and racking up 25 RBI’s for the NTL Large School Champion Wellsboro Hornets.
Brought was one of the most reliable hitters in the league and showed poise for such a young hitter, only being struck out five times on the season, will be a player to watch for Wellsboro in upcoming seasons as they return a lot of firepower next season.
IF — Noah Spencer — NP-Mansfield
NP-Mansfield’s senior swiss army knife Noah Spencer shook off a tough start to the season by ending the year on a 19-game hit streak and batting a team-best 0.464 on the year. He was also able to contribute 19 runs scored with seven doubles and used his speed to rack up 31 steals in 33 attempts on the season.
He was also one of the best pitchers in the rotation for Mansfield, racking up a 7-1 record with one save as well. He had a 3.09 ERA and struck out 47 batters during the season.
IF — Gabe Kaufman — Williamson
Even though the Williamson Warriors baseball team struggled to put up runs during the 2021 season, senior Gabe Kaufman was able to carve out a quietly impressive season batting.
He led his team in virtually every category with a 0.462 batting average, a 0.507 on-base percentage and an impressive 0.614 slugging percentage.
He had a team-high seven extra-base hits and also added 14 RBIs and 20 runs scored for his team.
He either batted in or scored 34 of the team’s total 114 runs during the season (29.8% of their offensive production) while also showing some of the best patience in the league in the batter’s box, where he drew seven walks while only striking out three times during the year.
IF- Mikey Sipps — CV
Junior first basemen, outfielder, pitcher and catcher Mikey Sipps did it all for the Indians in 2021 and helped the Cowanesque Valley Indians baseball team reach the District 4 Class A Championship this past season.
Sipps was extremely versatile for his team and was one of the best bats in the lineup batting 0.518 on the year with 29 hits, 18 RBI’s, and 20 runs scored.
He had seven doubles and a home run as well and made his impact felt as much on offense as defense.
On defense, Sipps was called to do a little bit of everything but was mostly found behind the plate as a catcher, where he was a brick wall for his team.
He also pitched during the season where he had a 1-1 record on the year.
Sipps was one of the most versatile players for the Indians and was used as a player who could play in the infield, outfield, pitch and catch at a high level druing the 2021 season.
IF — Darryn Callahan — Wellsboro
The top power hitter in the area, Darryn Callahan put up monster numbers swinging the baseball bat in the 2021 season where he knocked in six homers, second-best in the Northern Tier League.
Despite a small slump near the back-end of the year, Callahan batted nearly 0.500 for a majority of the season but leveled out at 0.389. His production caused many pitchers to not give the slugger much in the strike zone, which showed in his league’s best 24 walks. He also had three doubles and three triples each while racking up an impressive 25 RBI’s and a monster 0.889 slugging percentage.
The Slippery Rock University-commit carved out some of the best hitting numbers while also showing some strong fielding from the third base where he had 22 putouts, six errors and turned one double play with a 0.813 fielding percentage.
IF — Isaac Keane — Wellsboro
Senior infielder and pitcher Isaac Keane did a bit of everything for Wellsboro in 2021 where he batted 0.324 (second-best on the team), scored 20 runs (fifth-best on the team), had 19 RBI’s (tied for third-best on team) and had five doubles on the year.
Keane was able to catch fire in the most important junction of the Wellsboro season, and in the final two games of the regular season and their District Playoff game combined to go 6-10 with three RBIs, one home run and one double.
He also had a 4-1 record as a pitcher with five starts and an ERA of 3.76 while striking out 12 batters. From the infield position, Keane helped turn three double plays with four assists and a fielding percentage of 0.826.
OF — Derek Litzelman — NP-Mansfield
In his first year starting for the NP-Mansfield baseball team, sophomore Derek Litzelman was able to carve out an extremely productive season and showed improvement throughout to become a key piece of the Mansfield lineup.
Litzelman cracked the top 20 in the Northern Tier League in hits with 23 while batting 0.442 on the year with 12 RBIs, 14 runs scored, five extra-base hits and only five strikeouts.
The lefty batter also had some big moments for the Mansfield team including a walk-off run scored against Athens and several timely hits for Mansfield who exceeded expectations in the 2021 season.
He also showed versatility for such a young playe,r picking up a few innings pitching while also showing aptitude as an outfielder during his first varsity season.
Litzelman pitched 7.2 innings on the year with four strikeouts and five runs scored with no decisions.
C- Kaeden Mann — Wellsboro
Senior catcher Kaeden Mann was a stalwart for the Wellsboro team during the 2021 season and used a strong end to the season to help the Hornets claim the Large School Title. Mann was able to bat 0.380 over his final seven contests and nine RBI’s including a five-RBI day.
Mann finished the season batting 0.308 with 17 RBI’s, 19 runs scored with three doubles on the season to go along with his perfect 17-17 on stolen base attempts.
He also led his team in putouts with 102 while compiling an eye-popping 0.990 fielding percentage from the catcher position with only one error on the season.
He also threw out seven attempted steals on the season while only allowing a total of 27 stolen bases as well.
Pitchers:
P - McGuire Painter — CV
Junior McGuire Painter was able to find his groove during the second half of the season and transformed into one of the most overpowering pitchers in the entire area.
Painter may have only racked up a 2-2 record on the season with four starts, but was devastatingly effective down the stretch for the Indians who played in the District 4 Class A Championship.
Painter tossed 32 total innings for the Indians during the year and struck out an incredible 71 batters (second-best in the Northern Tier League) with an ERA of 4.16.
He allowed just 24 total runs during his season and the ERA doesn’t reflect the dominance the pitcher showed down the stretch for his team.
Painter was also an extremely productive batter during the season where he had an average of 0.397 while recording 23 hits, 12 runs scored, three extra-base hits, 13 RBI’s and just nine strikeouts on the year.
P- Zach Rowland — Wellsboro
The ace pitcher in the Wellsboro lineup, Zach Rowland, was the steady hand in the pitching rotation for the Hornets in 2021 and racked up a 4-1 record while being tasked with the biggest matchups for his team.
Rowland had seven starts and one save on the year and tossed a team-high 39 innings during the season. He had a 4.45 ERA, but also led his team with 38 strikeouts during the season and came up big in some much-needed spots for Wellsboro during the season.
Despite minimal run as a batter, the pitcher showed an aptitude to get hits at the plate and in just his 22 at-bats had seven hits with three RBIs and a double while scoring four runs.
Second Team All-Stars
Conner Adams — Wellsboro
Batting:BA — 0.333/ Hits — 23/ Runs — 26/ EBH — 2/ RBI’s — 7/ BB — 14/ OB% -0.447/ SLG% — 0.377
Pitching: IP — 6/ Hits — 7/ Runs — 8/ ERA — 4.42/ BB- 4/ K — 2
Fielding: TC — 45/ PO — 33/ Assists — 5/ Error — 7/ FP% — 0.875
Brock Hamblin- Wellsboro
Batting: BA — 0.255/ Hits — 12/ Runs — 18/ EBH — 4/ RBI’s — 5/ BB — 16/ K — 9/ OB%- 0.444/ SLG % — 0.340
*Pitching: IP — 36/ Hits — 49/ Runs — 28/ ERA — 3.62/ K — 27
Fielding: TC — 41/ PO — 37/ ERR — 4/ FLD % — 0.902/ DP — 1
IF- Jordan Vargeson — CV
Batting: BA — 0.308/ Hits — 16/ Runs — 8/ RBI’s — 8/ EBH — 3/ OBP% — 0.387/ SLG% — 0.365/ BB — 8
Pitching: IP — 4.1/ Hits — 8/ Runs — 8/ ERA — 9.69/ K — 1
IF- Caleb Morgan — CV
Batting: BA — 0.411/ Hits — 23/ Runs — 20/ RBI’s — 17/ EBH — 3/ OB% — 0.492/ SLG% — 0.464/ BB — 8
Pitching: IP- 8/ Hits — 16/ Runs — 14/ ERA — 4.38/ K — 8/ BB -7
IF- Logyn Choplosky — NP-Mansfield
Batting: 0.298/ Hits — 14/ Runs — 14/ RBI’s -12/ EBH — 8/ HR — 5/ OB% — 0.389/ SLG % — 0.680
Pitching: IP- 6/ Record — 0-1/ ERA 6/ Hits — 12/ Runs — 8/ BB- 1
OF — Caden Smith- Wellsboro
Batting: BA — 0.273/ Hits — 9/ Runs — 8/ RBI’s — 7/ BB — 6/ K — 5/ OB%- 0.415/ SLG % — 0.273
*Fielding: TC — 22/ PO — 21/ ERR — 1/ FLD % — 0.955/
OF — Dylan Abernathy — Wellsboro
Batting: BA — 0.308/ Hits — 16/ Runs — 10/ RBI’s — 18/ BB — 11/ K — 17/ OB% — 0.415/ SLG% — 0.346.
*Fielding: TC — 48/ PO — 37/ ERR — 4/ Assists — 1/ FLD % — 0.917.
C — Cameron Fabian — NP-Mansfield
Batting: BA — 0.236/ Hits — 13/ Runs — 14/ RBI’s — 11/ EBH — 5/ BB- 5/ OB% — 0.333/ SLG% — 0.327
Pitching :IP- 6.1/ Record-1-0/ Hits — 8/ Runs — 5/ BB — 1/ K — 10
Pitchers
Blaze Dietrick — NP-Mansfield
Batting: AVG — 0.296/ Hits — 16/ Runs — 21/ RBI’s- 9/ EBH — 1/ OB% -449/ SLG% — 314/ BB- 12
Pitching: IP — 21/ Record — 1-2/ Hits — 17/ Runs — 19/ BB — 21/ K -43
Jake Evans — NP-Mansfield
Batting: AVG — 0.311/ Hits — 19/ Runs — 20/ RBI’s — 16/ EBH — 3/ HR — 1/ OB% — 0.382/ SLG% — 0.393/ BB — 7
Pitching: IP — 28.2/ Record — 3-2/ Hits — 32/ Runs — 25/ BB — 15/ K — 27
Honorable Mentions:
Andrew Berkan — Williamson
Batting: 0.333/ Hits — 17/ RBI’s -18/ Runs — 10/ EBH — 4/ OB% — 0.462/ SLG % -0.431
Fielding: TC- 110/ P0 — 103/ Errors — 4/ Assists — 3/ DP — 1/ FP% 0.964
Hunter Thompson — NP-Mansfield
Batting: BA — 0.250/ Hits — 10/ Runs — 5/ RBI’s — 6/ EBH — 1/ OB% — 0.438/ SLG% — 0.291.
Devin O’Dell — Williamson
Batting: BA — 0.315/ Hits — 17/ Runs — 8/ RBI’s — 8/ EBH — 6/ OB% — 0.403/ SLG% — 0.425.
Fielding: TC- 62/ PO — 54/ Assists — 5/ Errors — 3/ CS- 1/ FP% — 0.952.
OF — Coleman Jelliff — NP-Mansfield
Batting: BA — 0.263/ Hits — 10/ Runs — 8/ RBI’s -6/ EBH — 3/ HR — 1/ OB% — 0.349/ SLG% V- 0.394/ BB- 3