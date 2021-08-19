Tioga Publishing is proud to present their 2021 First, Second Team and Honorable Mention All-Stars for the 2021 softball season.
Next week, we will release the First, Second Team and Honorable Mention All-Stars for the 2021 boys tennis season followed by boys/girls track and field.
Softball
POY — Kerrah Clymer — Wellsboro
First Team All-Stars
IF — Abby Ackley — CV
CV senior first baseman and catcher Abby Ackley was a key part of the success the Lady Indians found during the 2021 season as she did a bit of everything for her team during the year. Ackley batted 0.324 with 22 hits and 27 runs scored from the leadoff batting position while also knocking in 16 RBIs. Ackley was one of the best fielders and leaders on a team that finished with a 12-9 record and a spot in the District Playoffs.
IF — Jena Boyce — Wellsboro
Senior captain and infielder Jena Boyce was the vocal leader of the Wellsboro unit from shortstop but also backed it up with her play in 2021 as she helped lead the Lady Hornets to another successful year. Boyce was once again in the top-tier for hitting in the Northern Tier League with 31 hits while scoring 25 runs and knocking in 23 RBIs all while batting 0.397 with five extra-base hits and one home run. Boyce only struck out a staggering two times during the season and always found a way to make contact throughout the year.
IF — Maddie Bordas — Wellsboro
Sophomore third baseman Maddie Bordas was another debut player for the Wellsboro softball team in the 2021 season that went above and beyond expectations as she put together an efficient season. Bordas batted a team-high 0.484 on the season with an on-base percentage of 0.522 and a slugging percentage of 0.766, all of which are good for the top 10 in the Northern Tier League. She had a total of 31 hits to go along with 19 RBIs 13 extra-base hits with two of those going for home runs. Bordas recorded a hit in all but two contests during the 2021 season and showcased a consistency that is rare for young players.
IF — Makayla Vargeson — CV
One of the best overall athletes in the Northern Tier League, Makayla Vargeson didn’t disappoint in her senior season as she was one of the best power-hitters in the entire area. Vargeson batted an impressive 0.342 while leading her team with 30 RBIs (second-best in the NTL), with five home runs and a team-high 13 extra-base hits during the year. She also was a sure-handed fielder at shortstop and was one of the top pitchers on the team who was tasked with many of their most important matchups during the year.
IF — Jordyn Abernathy — Wellsboro
One of if not the best defensive infielder in the area, Jordyn Abernathy delivered in her first season as a varsity player with an impressive year on the diamond. Abernathy was a solid bat in the lineup with 28 hits with a 0.359 batting average who also scored 28 times, but her biggest impact was felt with her impressive play from second base. Abernathy had a fielding percentage of 0.952 with 18 assists and was in on three double plays during the season.
OF/C — Chelsea English — Wellsboro
Senior Chelsea English used an incredibly hot end to the season to put together one of the most impressive batting statistical seasons in the entire area. She finished the season batting 0.309 and during a nine-game stretch near the end of the season went 14-35 (a 0.400 batting average) with five home runs, 19 RBIs and 11 runs scored. The senior was one of the most dangerous bats in a lineup that had threats in nearly every slot of the batting order.
IF — Megan Spohn — NP-Liberty
With a young group of players taking over for the North Penn-Liberty softball team in 2021, no one shone brighter than third baseman Megan Spohn who was able to lead her team in hits and extra-base hits during the year. Spohn had an impressive nine doubles while batting 0.404 on the year and even added a monstrous home run as just a freshman. Spohn also had 18 RBIs (also a team-high) while scoring 18 times as well. Spohn will be a player to watch as the young core continues to mature for the Liberty team in upcoming seasons.
OF — Maddison Hoopes — CV
Northern Potter student and Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians softball player Maddison Hoopes was quietly one of the best hitters in the entire Northern Tier League as she helped the Indians to a solid 12-9 mark during the 2021 season. Hoopes batted nearly .400 on the season and had 27 hits, 23 RBIs and 21 runs scored which are all good for top-20 in the entire league. Hoopes, who is only a junior, will be one of the most important pieces returning next season to CV, whick lose a lot of seniors while returning a strong core group that Hoopes will headline.
C — Saige Lehman — NP-Liberty
Another bright spot in the young lineup for North Penn-Liberty, Saige Lehman was extremely impressive down the stretch for the Lady Mounties and put together an extremely solid season not only at the plate but also as a catcher when moved there later in the season. Lehman batted a team-best 0.415 on the season with a five-game hit streak that featured the freshman going 10-17 (a 0.588 batting average) with eight runs scored and three RBIs. Lehman will be an important piece for a young Liberty team that is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 season.
Pitchers
Ruby Sherman — CV
The top pitcher for the CV Lady Indians in 2021, Ruby Sherman had some impressive outings throughout the year and was a big part of their success in 2021. Sherman On top of being the ace on the mound for the Lady Indians, Sherman also showed some extreme talent at the plate including a grand slam during the regular season. Sherman will be a player to watch as CV will look to their young players when they return in 2022.
Makenzie Tice — NP-Liberty
Though only compiling a 2-8 record on the season, freshman pitcher Makenzie Tice had a solid year on the mound and was an extremely important piece of the young Liberty team. Tice handled a lion’s share of the innings for Liberty and went a total of 67 innings during the year. During that time she racked up 89 strikeouts while holding an ERA of 5.54. Of the 82 runs she allowed, only 53 were earned and as the defense grows and matures behind her expect the numbers to skyrocket, especially in the win-loss column, during the next few seasons.
Second Team
IF — Alexia Kshir — NP-Liberty
Batting stats: .365 BA, .450 OBP, 19 hits, 14 RBIs and 7 runs scored.
Fielding - F% - .745 ASSISTS - 2 ERR- 7 PO - 39
IF — Mikenna Buchannon — Williamson
Batting: 0.472 BA, 0.535 OBP, 25 hits.
Pitching: N/A
Fielding: N/A
OF — Hayley Ridge — NP-Liberty
Batting: 0.333. 0BP - 0.400, 18 hits, 12 RBIs, 6 EBA, 15 runs scored.
Fielding: FP - 0.900, PO- 9 error - 1.
Katie Adams — CV
Batting: BA - 0.475, 0BP - 0.523, 28 HITS, 6 RBIs, 26 runs scored.
Fielding: N/A
OF- Megan Hyde — CV
Batting: .400 BA, .478 OBP, 24 hits, 13 RBIs, 14 runs scored.
Pitching: N/A
Fielding: N/A
OF — Mollie Hall — NP-Liberty
Batting: 0.362, OBP - 0.383, 21 hits, 12 RBI’s, 12 runs scored.
Fielding: FP - 0.375, PO - 3, error - 5.
OF — Gracie Stephens — Williamson
Batting: .407 BA, .454 OBP, 24 hits.
Pitching: N/A
Fielding: N/A
C/IF — Emma Coolidge — Wellsboro
Batting: BA - 0.371, OBP - 0.466, 23 hits. 14 RBI’s 23 runs scored/
Fielding: FP - 0.990, PO- 97, DP - 1, 1 assist, 1 error.
Makenzie Surine — CV
Pitching: N/A
Batting: N/A
Fielding: N/A
Honorable Mentions:
Rylie Boyce- Wellsboro
Batting: BA - 0.262, OBP - 0.310, 17 HITS, 11 RBIs, 13 runs scored.
Pitching: IP - 32 2/3, record - 5-1, ERA - 3.68, Ks - 31.
Fielding: FP - 0.923, PO - 9, assists - 3, error - 1.
Logan Hamilton — CV
Batting: N/A
Pitching: N/A
Fielding: N/A
Autumn Outman — CV
Batting: N/A
Pitching: N/A