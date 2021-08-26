Tioga Publishing is proud to present their 2021 First, Second Team and Honorable Mention All-Stars for the 2021 softball season.
Next week, we will release the First, Second Team and Honorable Mention All-Stars for the 2021 boys/girls track and field.
POY
Will Poirier - Wellsboro
First Team All-Stars
Zach Singer — Wellsboro
Senior Zach Singer was just behind teammate Will Poirier in Tioga Publishing Player of the Year for the 2021 season, and had an incredible season winning the District Doubles Tournament with Poirier and reaching the quarterfinals of the District team tournament as well. Singer compiled the best singles record in the Northern Tier League at 14-2 and dominated in competition, never going to a third set during the year. Singer also had a perfect 6-0 record in doubles-play with Poirier at 6-0 and the long, rangy, athletic tennis player was one of the best-of-the-best in the area during his career.
Joseph Doty — Wellsboro
Junior Joseph Doty is a name to watch next season and despite being on a team with some of the best players in the Northern Tier League, Doty carved himself out an impressive and quiet season as he had the best win percentage in singles-play (0.923) for any player who competed in more than ten matches. He finished with 12 wins and just one loss while also turning in an inspired performance in the District 4 Quarterfinals where his team fell to the eventual District Champions.
Arch Ackley — CV
The Indian’s number one tennis player Arch Ackley had a strong 2021 season despite the team struggling to put wins together in a 1-9 season. Ackley had to consistently face the best tennis players in the area, and his record can be a little misleading in singles play with a 2-4 record, but Ackley consistently pushed players throughout the season with a 19-25 mark in first sets, 13-30 in second sets and 6-0 in third sets. Ackley also appeared in six doubles matches with a 2-4 record and will be a player sorely missed for CV in the future.
River Hicks-Lee - NP-Liberty
The top player for North Penn-Liberty, River Hicks-Lee finished his career off as a Liberty tennis player with a solid year despite not picking up a winning record. Hicks-Lee was another player who was forced to face some staunch competition nearly every time on the court and was still able to go 2-6 in singles play while also picking up a 4-4 record in doubles-play throughout the season. In doubles-play, Hicks-Lee and teammate Allen Weed compiled the sixth-most wins of any duo this season with three.
Owen Richardson - Wellsboro
Junior Owen Richardson was pivotal in the Wellsboro tennis team’s 2021 Northern Tier League Title and had an incredibly successful season in doubles play. Richardson went 11-5 with two separate teams and his normal pairing with Dustin Benedict was the best in the league going 9-4 on the season. He also went 2-1 with Liam Manning and 0-1 in his only action in singles-play. Richardson will be a key returner for Wellsboro next season and will most likely see his role expand with some of their top players being lost to graduation.
Second Team All-Stars
Liam Manning -Wellsboro
Singles Record — 1-0, PCT - 1.000, SET 1- 7-6 (7-4), SET 2 - 6-3, SET 3 - N/A. Doubles Record - 9-1, PCT - 0.900, SET 1 - 56-20, SET 2 - 62-29, SET 3 - N/A.
Dustin Benedict — Wellsboro
Singles Record N/A, Double Record — 9-4, PCT — 0.692, SET 1 — 53-37, SET 2 — 50-37, SET 3 — 17-20 (9-7).
Cayden Stone — CV
Singles Record — 2-4, PCT 0.333, SET 1 — 15-30, SET 2 — 20-27, SET 3 — 2-10. Doubles Record — 0-1, PCT. 0.000, SET 1- 1-6, SET 2 — 1-6 — SET 3 — N/A.
Hayne Webster -Wellsboro
Doubles Record — 7-2, PCT — 0.714, SET 1 — 44-19, SET 2 — 46-22, SET 3 — 42-38. Singles Record — N/A.
Ian Beck — NP-Liberty
Singles Record — 2-6, PCT — 0.250, SET 1 — 24-35 (4-7), SET 2 — 22-46. Doubles Record — 3-6, PCT — 0.333, SET 1 — 35-30, SET 2 — 31-39, SET 3 — 35-30.
Honorable Mention
Allen Weed — NP-Liberty
Singles Record — 0-8, PCT — 0.000, SET 1 — 19-702, SET 2 — 21-46, SET 3 — 2-6. Doubles Record — 3-5, PCT — .0400, SET 1- 33-39, SET 2 — 21-46, SET 3 — N/A