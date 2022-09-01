On Friday, Aug. 26 the Towanda Black Knights hosted the North Penn-Liberty Panthers for the opening game of their football season.

The game kicked off with Towanda taking a strong offense, something that would later aid in their 34-13 victory over North Penn.

In the first quarter, Towanda’s offensive line was strong and quarterback Grady Flynn was able to facilitate the necessary actions to score his team two touchdowns and two field goals from their kicker for a first quarter score of 14-0

For the second quarter, the Panthers seemed to shift their strategy, focusing most of their efforts on holding their defensive line and preventing running backs from breaking through.

However, even with this approach on the field, Towanda was still able to successfully run two more touchdown into the end zone, and scored one more field goal with just under five minutes left in the second quarter leaving halftime with a score of 28-0 Towanda.

After some reconvening and some adjustments on the field by the North Penn-Liberty Panthers, the players enter the field for the third quarter with a vengeance, scoring a touchdown and field goal right off the bat.

The Black Knights, unwilling to give up their 28 point lead gained in the first half, also scores a touchdown and field goal, tipping the score back up 34-7.

With a little over one minute left in the third quarter, the Panthers score another touchdown earning them six more points on the scoreboard.

However the field goal attempt was blocked and the Panthers were unable to score the point. This led to a score of 34-13 going into the final quarter.

With a deficit of twenty one points to Towanda, the Panthers gained back possession of the ball and ran for yet another touchdown.

With a flag on the play, the attempt was ruled incomplete and the Panthers had to take up the defensive end once again.

Holding their ground wasn’t enough though as the game ended in a Panthers loss with a final score of 34-13.

Both Towanda and North Penn-Liberty showed promising moves out on the field and had several returning players who’ve had varsity field experience.

It seems though that Towanda was able to shake NPL just enough to get an early lead that helped assure their victory.

The North Penn-Liberty Panthers take on Canton on Thursday Sept. 1 for their next game.