MANSFIELD – The Northern PA Running Series had the second race of their series here at the Mansfield Environmental Center that saw 41 runners take on the course with Troy’s Aaron Butter taking the top spot with a time of 20:21.

“The Armed Forces 5k Fun is organized by members and friends of the Tioga County Honor Guard to raise money to assist in providing Honor Guard Services at events and funeral Honors for Veterans in and around the County,” race organizer Susan Blackwell said. “Honors may include flag folding ceremony and presentation, a rifle salute and taps. The proceeds from this event will help pay travel costs to and from events, as well as help to purchase necessary supplies to carry out the various ceremonies.”

The race began with a reciting of the National Anthem with flags honoring different members of the armed forces before kicking the race off.

Awards were given to winners of their specific divisions, with the normal age groups as well as top male and female veterans being recognized as well.

The top female finisher of the race was Columbia Cross Roads Lynn Hinman who was able to claim 12th overall with a time of 28:01.

The top veteran finishers on the day were Wellsboro’s own Luc Pecynski who clocked in a time of 25:42 and finished eighth overall while Mansfield’s Rachel Horvath was the top female veteran finisher who had a time of 30:05 which was good for a 13th overall finish.

After the race, Blackwell wanted to also recognize all of the local volunteers who helped put together the event as well as the Mansfield Ambulance who stayed on-site during the race.

“A big Thank You to all the volunteers, Mansfield Ambulance and the local businesses who sponsor our event,” Blackwell said.

The next Race in the Northern Pa Running Series was the Galeton 5k for Fireworks held on Saturday, July 02, 2022. Results from this race are not yet available.

The full list of finishers and age group winners is listed below:

Full Results

1. Aaron Butters, M 22, Troy PA, 20:21

2. Kira Thompson, M 25, Middlebury Center PA, 22:38

3. Kent Thompson, M 28, Middlebury Center PA, 23:17

4. Jacob Hinman, M 16, Columbia X Rds PA, 23:52

5. Ben Polczynski, M 31, Mansfield PA, 24:20

6. Joshua Allen, M49, Addison NY, 24:38

7. Eric Hinman, M 46, Columbia X Rds PA, 25:07

8. Luc Pecynski, M 40, Wellsboro PA, 25:42

9. Joe Bubacz, M 57, Blossburg PA, 25:48

10. Dean Seelye, M 35, Millerton PA, 26:02

11. Michael Haraschak, M 48, Wellsboro PA, 27:57

12. Lynn Hinman, F 43, Columbia X Rds PA, 28:01

13. Rachel Horvath, F 36, Mansfield PA, 30:05

14. Wyatt Kilburn, M 13, Wellsboro PA, 30:16

15. Gabriel Petrofsky, M 35, Wellsboro PA, 30:26

16. Josh MacClaren, M26, Wellsboro PA, 30:26

17. Joseph Kohler, M 29, Middlebury Center PA, 31:16

18. Kendelle Holleran, F 15, Mansfield PA, 33:07

19. Jay Horvath, F 14, Mansfield PA, 33:13

20. Laci Niemczyk, F 17, Canton PA, 34:07

21. Jordan Allen, M 24, Addison NY, 34:18

22. Samantha Kohut, F 29, Lawrenceville PA, 35:54

23. JJ DeLozier, M 9, Mansfield PA 37:36

24. Robert Kern, M 79, Beaver Dams NY, 39:29

25. Sandra Folzer, F 83, Philadelphia PA, 40:35

26. Emmie Delozier, F 7, Mansfield PA, 43:01

27. Jason DeLozier, M 46, Mansfield PA, 43:02

28. Haley Stager, F 30, Mansfield PA, 43:38

29. Kathey Brown, F 50, Galeton PA, 44:09

30. John Holley, M 26, Mansfield PA, 44:21

31. Linda Long, F 71, Beaver Dams NY, 46:39

32. Barbara Knecht, F 50, Towanda PA, 46:58

33. Nathan Thompson, M 30, Waverly NY, 47:10

34. Matt Bower, M 23, Covington PA, 51:28

35. Terra Loomis-Spencer, F 43, Blossburg PA, 55:51

36. Tammy Reese, F 49, Wellsboro PA, 55:52

37. Ann Crowley, F 52, Wellsboro PA, 55:24

38. Amy Delozier, F 46, Mansfield PA, 57:28

39. Edwin Calhoun, M 87, Wellsboro PA, 1:00:05

40. Danielle Haug, F 27, Wellsboro PA, 1:01:35

41. Kelly Leyfert, F 54, Richmond VA, 1:08:26

Age Group Winners

Overall Male

Aaron Butters

Overall Female

Lynn Hinman

Overall Male Veteran

Luc Pecynski

Overall Female Veteran

Rachael Horvath

12 & Under Male

JJ DeLozier

12 & Under Female

Emmie Delozier

13-17 Male

Jacob Hinman

13-17 Female

Kendelle Holleran

18-24 Male

Matt Bower

25-29 Male

Kirah Thompson

25-29 Females

Samantha Kohut

30-39 Male

Ben Polczynski

30-39 Female

Rachael Horvath

40-49 Male

Josh Allen

40-49 Female

Tara Loomis-Spencer

50-59 Male:

Joe Bubacz

50-59 Female

Kathey Brown

70-79 Male

Robert Kern

70-79 Female

Linda Long

80+ Male

Edwin Calhoun

80+ Female

Sandra Folzer