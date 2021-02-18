On Saturday, Feb. 13, the Athens High School hosted the 2021 District 4 AA North Sectionals where both the North Penn-Liberty Mounties and Williamson Warriors had one wrestler each take home a Sectional Championship.
In team scoring, the Williamson wrestlers claimed a fifth place overall finish with 82 points and the Mounties secured a seventh place overall finish with 49 points.
The NP-Liberty team was led by Kohen Lehman, who took home a championship in the 172-pound class with a decisive day on the mats.
Lehman has been stellar so far this season with an 11-2 record in 2021 and one of the top area wrestlers for the past two seasons.
Lehman won his first match by a pin at the 3:15 mark over Troy’s Mason Woodward, an upset decision victory of 9-4 over Jersey Shore’s top-seeded Gavriel Packer and a big win over Athens’ Zach Staffursky where he picked up a 12-5 decision to cap off his Sectional Championship.
The Williamson Warriors were led by heavyweight Kade Sottolano, who started his day with back-to-back pins, with one coming over Canton’s Mason Harold at just the 40-second mark and another against Towanda’s Alex Perez at the one-minute mark.
He finished his day off with a decision win over Lee Springman from Jersey Shore by a 5-2 score to capture his first Sectional Title.
Sottolano has once again carved out a dominant year for the Warriors, compiling a 24-1 record this season heading into the District Championships.
Also with a second place finish in Sectionals was standout Mikey Sipps from Williamson.
Sipps wrestled in the 215-pound bracket and started his day with a pin over Conner Davis, but was unable to grab a first place finish in the finals as he was beaten by a 3-1 decision by Towanda’s Clay Watkins.
Both Liberty’s Patriot June and Williamson’s Carter Gontarz picked up third place finishes in the afternoon in the 132-pound and 120-pound brackets respectively.
Full results from each team and the final team scores are below.
Team Scores:
(1) Canton 174.0
(2) Jersey Shore 150.0
(3) Wyalusing 112.5
(4) Athens 111.0
(5) Williamson 82.0
(6) Troy 80.0
(7) North Penn-Liberty 49.0
(8) Towanda 48.0
(9) Sullivan County 43.0
(10) Northeast Bradford 11.0
(11) Sayre 3.0
(12) Wellsboro 0.0
Williamson:
Pigtails
106 — John Parker (Towanda) pinned Wyatt Dacheux, 0:21
172 — Jacob Peffer dec. Aiden Reid (Sayre), 1-0
Championship Quarterfinals
126 — Ayden Sprague pinned Kye McDonald (Sullivan County), 0:57
132 — Owen Hadlock (Wyalusing) pinned Christian Falkler, 5:10
138 — Kaden Setzer (Athens) pinned Nathaniel Welch, 2:42
145 — Gabe Andrus (Jersey Shore) pinned Joel Hultz, 2:48
152 — Cade Vuocolo (Jersey Shore) pinned Cody Fleming, 0:50
172 — Gabriel Packer (Jersey Shore) pinned Jacob Peffer, 1:05
285 — Kade Sottolano pinned Mason Harold (Canton), 0:40
Championship Semifinals
113 — Gavin Bradley (Athens) pinned Chelsea Hungerford, 0:18
120 — Mason Vanderpool (Athens) pinned Carter Gontarz, 1:50
126 — Hunter Manahan (Wyalusing) pinned Ayden Sprague, 1:12
215 — Mike Sipps pinned Conner Davis (Canton), 5:47
285 — Kade Sottolano pinned Alex Perez (Towanda), 1:00
Consolation Round 1
132 — Christian Falkler pinned Ben Randall (Troy), 4:03
138 — Nathaniel Welch pinned Bryan Hope (Sullivan County), 0:40
145 — Joel Hultz pinned Lucas Forbes (Athens), 2:22
152 — Christopher Bathgate (Athens) pinned Cody Fleming, 1:38
172 — Mason Woodward (Troy) pinned Jacob Peffer, 2:13
Consolation Semifinals
126 — Ayden Sprague dec. Brayden Wesneski (Canton), 3-1
132 — Patriot June (North Penn-Liberty) pinned Christian Falkler, 3:28
138 — Nathaniel Welch dec. Peyton Bellows (Troy), 6-4
145 — Joel Hultz dec. Cade McMicken (Wyalusing), 7-6
Third Place
113 — Rocky Finnegan (Sullivan County) maj. dec. Chelsea Hungerford, 10-1
120 — Carter Gontarz pinned Caleb Schwenk (Troy), 0:58
126 — Jacob Courtney (Athens) dec. Ayden Sprague, 6-3
138 — Skyler Manahan (Wyalusing) pinned Nathaniel Welch, 3:28
145 — Hudson Ward (Canton) won by tech. fall over Joel Hultz, 19-4 4:49
Championship Finals
215 — Clay Watkins (Towanda) dec. Mike Sipps, 3-1
285 — Kade Sottolano dec. Lee Springman (Jersey Shore), 5-2
Liberty:
Championship Quarterfinals
106 — Cohen Landis (Canton) dec. Cale Wagner, 5-2
132 — Patriot June maj. dec. Evan Cummings (Sullivan County), 16-4
160 — Gaven Sexauer pinned Karter Rude (Athens), 2:33
172 — Kohen Lehman pinned Mason Woodward (Troy), 3:15
Championship Semifinals
132 — Bailey Ferguson (Canton) pinned Patriot June, 4:51
160 — Tyler Bauder (Jersey Shore) maj. dec. Gaven Sexauer, 12-2
172 — Kohen Lehman dec. Gabriel Packer (Jersey Shore), 9-4
Consolation Round 1
106 — Cale Wagner pinned John Parker (Towanda), 3:59
Consolation Semifinals
106 — Kenyon Slater (Troy) dec. Cale Wagner, 4-2
132 — Patriot June pinned Christian Falkler (Williamson), 3:28
160 — Gaven Sexauer pinned Brandon Lantz (Towanda), 0:55
Third Place
132 — Patriot June dec. Owen Hadlock (Wyalusing), 6-1
160 — Karter Rude (Athens) dec. Gaven Sexauer, 8-3
Championship Finals
172 — Kohen Lehman dec. Zach Stafursky (Athens), 12-5