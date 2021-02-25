BLOSSBURG — Ward Manufacturing here has donated $20,000 to the Blossburg Fire Department after agreeing to match up to that amount of what the department raised this year.
The department was required to raise at least $20,000 in order to receive the donation from Ward, which they were able to do in part to some creative fundraising ideas.
In a year where the fire department hasn’t had the same opportunities to fundraise as in the past, such as fish fries, pancakes breakfasts and the french fry booth at local festivals and sporting events, volunteers have had to adjust how they raise money. The match from Ward will be a big boost as the department tries to purchase new equipment.
“We had to use different avenues this year because we weren’t able to do our french fries at football games like we normally do,” Blossburg Fire Chief Andrew O’Conners said. “We went through outside organizations for fundraising. It’s online and we have items that are posted for raffle… Anyone can look into that, we raffle off a lot of cool things.”
The department was able to meet the goal of $20,000 and surpassed it by a large mark.
O’Conners said the department raised around $30,000 this past year.
The funds raised the Ward match will go to much-needed equipment at the department and, according to O’Conners, it will be used for lighter weight firefighting gear, rescue gear and provide each member with two sets of gear to cut down on possible carcinogens in the air and other cancer-causing agents.
“We have a list of other equipment upgrades as well,” O’Conners said. “We are trying to upgrade our radio systems and we have a number of outdated stuff like hoses and things like that.”
To help the Blossburg Fire Department raise money for upgrades, check out the Facebook page where they hold the raffles.
The link to their page is https://www.facebook.com/BlossFireandAmbulance.