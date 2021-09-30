TIOGA — The Williamson Warriors soccer team (5-6) has bounced back after a rocky 2-5 start to the year and have won three of their last four contests of the season with their most recent victory coming against the North Penn-Liberty Mounties (4-3) in a 2-0 shutout on Monday, Sept. 27.
During their four-game stretch, the Williamson Warriors have held their opponents to one or no goals in three of them and despite falling to Athens 6-0 have shown improvement throughout the 2021 season.
Williamson has won games against Northern Potter by a 5-1 score, against Montgomery by a score of 3-1 and Liberty 2-0, and has hit midseason form.
In the contest with Liberty, Williamson got a first-half goal from Stephen Ghor with just 1:49 left to give them a 1-0 advantage heading into halftime.
In the second half of play, Williamson iced the win with a corner kick from Duncan Kerr that was dropped by the Liberty goalie with only 7:29 remaining to cap off their victory.
In the goal, Williamson got 18 saves from freshman Logan Stickler who has been strong so far this season for the Warriors between the posts.
Despite being outshot 23-13, Williamson’s offense made the most of their chances to pick up the win.
Williamson was back in action on Wednesday, Sept. 29 as they traveled to Troy to take on the 2-3 Trojans.