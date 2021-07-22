The Wellsboro minors 10 and under Little League All-Star team’s season came to a close in a three-day Sectional Playoff outing in Mill Hall against the Upper Dauphin-Millersburg team on Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17, and the Keystone team in the consolation bracket on Sunday, July 18.
Wellsboro fell by scores of 10-8 and 13-2 respectively to end their season in the Sectional Playoffs.
The Friday, July 16 contest began with the Upper Dauphin team building a 3-1 lead, but flooding and thunderstorms quickly postponed the remainder of the game after just one inning of play until Saturday at 2 p.m.
During the first inning, the first run for the Wellsboro team was provided by Madden Mascho, who scored on a Grady Morral double, but still found themselves in a hole heading into the next day after allowing three runs in the frame as well.
On Saturday, Wellsboro would close the gap in the third inning, scoring two runs as Mascho and Morral both crossed home plate in the inning and pushing the score to 5-3.
In the fourth inning, both teams would start to find traction batting as Wellsboro scored four runs in the inning, but Upper Dauphin responded with five more runs and built their lead to 10-7 heading into the fifth inning.
Neither team would get on the board in the fifth, but Wellsboro would attempt their comeback in the final inning of play.
Wellsboro would record three hits in the final inning, with Beau Smith scoring a run, but wasn’t able to capitalize with runners on base as Upper Dauphin closed the game out with the win, handing the Wellsboro 10U All-Stars their first loss after winning seven-straight contests.
In the loss, Wellsboro only recorded six hits but took advantage of opportunities throughout the contest drawing nine walks that ended up turning into four of Wellsboro eight runs.
Recording hits for Wellsboro were Morral with a double and two runs scored, Mascho added a single and two runs scored, Gage Baltzley went 2-4 with a double and a run scored and Logan Stevens went 1-2 with a double.
Brayden Lehman also went 1-3 with one run scored on the day while Smith scored two runs in the loss.
In their next contest on Sunday, July 18 Wellsboro was unable to bounce back from their first loss of the year as Keystone got out to an early lead and buried the Wellsboro All-Stars early in a 13-2, 10-run-rule victory.
The Wellsboro 10U team finishes their year as the District 15 Champion while compiling a 7-2 record during the summer and a spot in the 2021 Sectional Playoffs.