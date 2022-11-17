Wellsboro’s Caitlyn Callahan has seen a stellar first season as a member of the University of North Carolina Wilmington volleyball team and recently recorded a season-high 17 kills during a match with Elon.
Callahan’s previous high of 12 kills came in a Seahawks loss to North Carolina A&T on Oct. 22.
Before that, the sophomore had recorded 11 kills in a Seahawk win over William & Mary at the start of the season in early September.
Callahan has racked up 156 kills this season ranking third on the team for attacking ratio and also leads the Seahawks with 94 blocks after recording another match-high stat for blocks during the Seahawks latest match-up against Hampton.
The Seahawks saw a weekend sweep of Hampton, adding to their season wins for a 6-19 record for the 2022-23 fall volleyball season.
During Callahan’s high school career she led the Lady Hornets volleyball team with a 5.3 kill per set ratio.
In Callahan’s senior year in 2019, she aided in getting her team to districts before signing with UNCW later that year.