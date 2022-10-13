Cowanesque Valley and Wellsboro each sent a player to the District IV girls’ tennis championships on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Paisley Nudd represented the CV Lady Indians while Hannah Nuss represented the Lady Hornets.
“I couldn’t be more proud,” said Wellsboro coach Andy Borzok. “It’s a huge accomplishment (for Hannah) and she represented the team well.”
Nudd was defeated 6-0, 6-1 by Hughesville’s Kylie Kilgore, while Nuss lost 6-0, 6-1 to Hughesville’s Sarah Buck.
Cowanesque led the charge in the regular NTL season remaining undefeated 6-0 while Wellsboro held a bottom position rank below CV, NPL and Towanda.
Wellsboro finsihed the regular season off 1-5 (2-13 overall), while NPL finished a tie 3-3 (4-8 overall).