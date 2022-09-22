On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Wellsboro and North Penn-Mansfield cross country teams would travel to Towanda for a joint meet.
Towanda’s course features a large uphill portion, and varsity runners run the school loop twice before finishing inside the track. Junior high runners complete one run of the loop before finishing.
“Cross country isn’t just about speed, it’s about pacing your speed for the distance you’re running. You can’t sprint a marathon all at once, you have to pace yourself,” Wellsboro head coach Eric Kosek told his runners before the race.
The boys started first, taking off at the sound of the gun.
Towanda runners would claim the first five spots in the boys category with first place being Nate Spencer with a 20:01 time.
Taking sixth was Wellsboro runner Mark Macias with a 21:41 time, followed by two NPM runners Brody Burleigh and Cedric Miller with 21:56 and 22:15 times respectively.
For the varsity girl runners, Wellsboro would take the lead with Maddie Gage running a 23:34 for the course. Gage would be followed by Towanda’s Marissa Wise with a 24:03 and NPM’s Addison Farer with a 25:54.
North Penn-Mansfield’s head coach Jason Fletcher said, “We only lost two seniors from last year, and we’ve gained a few brand new runners, so it’ll be interesting to see everybody’s growth this season.”