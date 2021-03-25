WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Hornets baseball team hasn’t taken the field since Wednesday, May 22, 2019, where they fell in the District 4 Class 3A Semifinals to Montoursville, 3-2.
But that was 673 days ago, and nearly two calendar years have passed and a young, talented group of Wellsboro athletes will take to the field in the 2021 season.
There may be some familiar faces that are set to return such as Kaedan Mann, Isaac Keane, Darryn Callahan, Brock Hamblin and Zach Rowland who all played a role back in the 2019 season.
But Wellsboro will look like a different team with an influx of younger players set to make a large impact this season, but will still have to overcome the loss of the 2020 season and not playing together for such a long period.
“It’s going to be hard to get back into the rhythm of things,” Mann said. “We haven’t played in like two years, missing out on last year.”
With the missing season, many teams will be forced to deal with a lack of preparation and cohesiveness, but Wellsboro is lucky enough to have a group of talented athletes who are poised to have a big season on offense and defense.
“I think our lineup is going to have some versatility,” first-year Wellsboro Baseball Head Coach Steve Adams said. “This is a team who will be able to put the ball in play. And when you can do that, good things happen.”
Though a good majority of the roster are sophomore and juniors, the senior class for the 2021 Hornets will lead the way, with starting catcher Mann and pitchers Rowland and Hamblin a young locker room.
“It’s going to be a challenge playing with new people, and getting used to playing with everyone,” Rowland said. “For pitching, I’ve been trying to help the others when I notice that they’re doing something slightly wrong and I’ll let them try and change and help them over time.”
With Rowland being one of the only returning pitchers on the roster for the Hornets, their rotation will be an experiment to begin the season.
The only constant in the lineup will be Rowland, who will be the anchor of the Wellsboro pitching rotation.
“Rowland and Brock Hamblin should be ready to jump in as starters,” Adams said. “After that, you are looking at Darryn (Callahan) and Keane as well. Guys like that are going to pick up some relief pitching roles.”
With the only real preseason question mark for the Hornets being their pitching rotation, everything else is coming together for Wellsboro.
Offensively, the team boasts a lineup that can hit from top to bottom.
Expect to see the offense and defense play well, with some players that should make an impact in spite of not having competed at the varsity level yet.
“I think you’re going to see Brock Hamblin play well,” Adams said. “He’s really hungry to get out there and do the job as a senior. Then you know you mix in Conner (Adams) and Darryn (Callahan) who have had a lot of baseball experience and Isaac (Keane) and Cameron (Brought), with their ability and athleticism and drive, we know this is just an extremely driven team.”
Sophomore Conner Adams is set to play his first season on the varsity level, and despite the lack of his freshman season, he will be a player to watch and is touted as a highly-skilled player who works hard in the offseason to improve to play a much higher level of competition in his first varsity season.
“I’m going to have to adjust to just faster pitching,” Conner said. “And playing better overall defense, guys are just much faster… We have a tee set up at my house and do that and I go workout a lot so I’ve been playing a bit.”
Another young player to look out for is junior Dylan Abernathy, who according to the coaching staff, has come into his own as a player, and has solidified himself as a starter in centerfield this season.
Abernathy has impressed in the preseason for the Hornets and is expected to have a big year for Wellsboro this season.
One other upperclassman who will see some time as a pitcher is junior Keane, who has already played a substantial role in his freshman season but will be asked to do some relief work on the mound this year.
“Ever since the beginning of practice I have thrown a lot of long tosses and make sure to stretch out,” Keane said. “I’ve thrown a couple of longer bullpens trying to get ready.”
Keane was a player who shined in his freshman season, batting .300 with 18 hits, 12 RBI’s and 15 runs scored during the 2019 season.
Keane is just one of many hitters on the Wellsboro squad to watch this season as many players believe that the offense will be their biggest strength.
“I think it is certainly going to be on offense,” Keane commented on where the Hornets will succeed in 2021. “Everyone on this team can hit the ball, get it in play and find the gaps.”
The Hornets return four players who batted .300 or better in either their freshman or sophomore year, but the amount of firepower in their lineup could see them soar to new heights this season.
“I think all nine of them,” Callahan said of the strengths in their offensive lineup. “I think everyone is going to hit the ball and our defense is going to make stops.”
With a lot of optimism surrounding the Hornets baseball team, the expectations are extremely high for the players and coaching staff.
With a team of players who are extremely athletic and driven, expect the Wellsboro team to be competing for not only an NTL Title but also a District 4 Title.
“The NTL is going to provide good competition and there are good teams,” Coach Adams said. “And I think we’re going to be one of the teams that can contend but I think there’s a handful of teams that can do that. As far as a District Title, I think if we get to that scenario we will have an opportunity at that, but none of that ever comes easy.”
Wellsboro will take the field for their first contest of the 2021 season as they travel to Northeast Bradford on Thursday, March 26 to start their year.