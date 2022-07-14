The Wellsboro Bassmaster team of Colegen Stiner and Conner Kapp with boat pilot Ben Knapp competed in yet another summer tournament on Sunday, July 10 where they continued their productive summer on the water with a fourth-place finish in the Total Bass Foundation Tournament in Bridgeport, NY.
During their time on the water, the team caught their limit of five fish on the day that weighed in at 12.82 lbs. to capture yet another top-five finish during the summer.
Their biggest fish of the day was a smallmouth bass weighing in at three pounds.
The team also got the opportunity to meet professional anglers during their weekend at Oneida Lake and met proffessional Josh Summerville during the St. Croix Bass Tournament, and even stuck around for the weigh-ins where the winner of the tournament was awarded $51,000.
The Wellsboro Bassmaster team will be back in action on more familiar waters as their next tournament will be another outing for the PA BASS Nation Central Division, their second of three events in the series, on Saturday, July 30 at Cowanesque Lake.