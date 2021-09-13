The Wellsboro cross country teams kicked off their 2021-2022 season with a home meet against South Williamsport on Thursday, Sept. 9 where the boys and girls swept the Mountaineers for their first win of the year.
The Wellsboro girls were led by junior Havah Simcox who took first with a time of 25:35 while teammates Madeline Bryant (28:02, third place) and Madeline Gage (28:19, fourth place) took three of the five top spots in the win.
Also with top-10 finishes were Julia DeCamp (30:51), Emily Morris (31:54), Madison Robbins (33:04), Maddy Callahan (34:04) and Paige Murdock (34:04) who helped the Hornets to a season-opening win.
On the boys' side, the Hornets once again were dominant with Gabe Guignard winning the race with a time of 22:16 as the Hornets finished first on both sides of the action.
Also in the top five were Chris Greenwalt (23:35, second place), Joseph Busch (23:32, third place) and Jullian Linden (31:18, fifth place) to help push the Hornets to a win.
Tristan Lane also had a top 10 day with a time of 57:44, finishing in sixth place for the Wellsboro team
The now 1-0 boys and girls cross country teams are back in action on Monday, Sept. 13 as they travel to Northeast Bradford for a league meet at 4:30 p.m.